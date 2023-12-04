MCU president Kevin Feige claims Robert Downey Jr. will “never” return as Iron Man

MCU boss Kevin Feige and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo have shut down the idea that Robert Downey Jr. will ever return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU is one of the biggest movie franchises of the past decade. With over 20 movies, multiple TV shows and more to its name, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating screens all over the world.

However, there was a time when this franchise was not the beast it is today, with a large part of the success beginning credited to the original Iron Man movies from the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Actor Robery Downey Jr. brought the character to life in a way that paved the future of the larger MCU. And while Iron Man met his fate at the end of Avengers: Endgame, many fans are still holding out hope that he will once again return to the role.

Marvel Iron Man last appeared in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame

After all, crazier things have happened in the MCU. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo commented on the likelihood of Iron Man coming back once again.

Their words shutting down many of the rumors circulating that RDJ would be back as Iron Man at some point in the future.

Iron Man will reportedly not return to the MCU at any point

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige says. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Allegedly Downey struggled with the idea of doing reshoots and going back to work on Iron Man’s final line in Avengers: Endgame. “We’d already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally,” Russo added. “We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it — ever.”

However, it’s important to note that, while these comments do seem definitive, there is no knowing with the MCU. Given the secrecy surrounding each and every release, it is hard to take anything said as the complete truth.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.