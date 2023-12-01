LEGO Harry Potter gets more magical deals on recent & retired sets at Walmart

LEGO Harry Potter chasing Draco Malfoy on his broom in front of a Walmart store.

Walmart hasn’t stopped offering great savings on LEGO. We highlight more deals on LEGO Harry Potter sets.

We’ve already rounded up more deals Walmart is giving on LEGO sets from the galaxy far, far away. Now it’s time to head to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Walmart is offering magical savings on recent and retired sets. So it’s best to grab them now.

Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office — 76402

LEGO

“Lemon Drop”, “Sherbet Lemon”, which password will your LEGO Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office require to be entered? Well, it’s all up to you. But who will you allow in?

The set includes five minifigures: Harry; Hermione; Snape; Argus Filch; Madam Prince and, of course, Dumbledore (it is his office, no less). The kit further includes baby Fawkes, the Sorting Hat, Harry’s Invisibility Cloak, and the Sword of Gryffindor.

The 654-piece set measures 15.5 inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep. With several rooms and authentic features, this set is sure to provide an immersive building and playing experience.

Walmart has reduced this LEGO Harry Potter set by $15 to $64.99.

Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson — 76395

LEGO

This 264-piece set allows you to recreate one of the most iconic scenes from the Harry Potter film series. A neat addition, this kit allows you to recreate Harry’s first flight on a broom with a levitating broom function. Three transparent levers allow you to relive the scene. Just stick out your hand over the broom and say, “Up!”.

The set includes minifigures of Harry Potter, Neville Longbottom, Madam Hooch, and Draco Malfoy. In addition, an exclusive, golden minifigure of Professor Quirrell is also present.

This set measures six inches tall, eight inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep.

This set has been retired. However, fortunately, Walmart is still offering it. The price has been dropped $14.95 to $39.96.

Quidditch Trunk — 76416

LEGO

So you have completed your first flying lesson. Now it’s time to test your skills at Quidditch. This 599-piece set features three games you can choose from. You can shoot the Quaffle through the hoops, launch bludgers at the beater, or try and catch the Golden Snitch. Best of luck.

But for which House will you play? Gryffindor is represented by Harry, Slytherin by Malfoy, Hufflepuff by Cedric Diggory, and Ravenclaw by Cho Chang. Not sure? No worries. You can customize each minifigure. The set includes 10 extra heads and hairstyles.

Several authentic accessories are also included. There are duo of brooms and bats, a house cup, a trunk, and banners of all four Houses.

The lockable trunk measures seven inches tall and wide, and four inches deep.

Walmart has reduced the price of the LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk by $13.60 to $54.39.

Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge — 75946

LEGO

Did you miss out on grabbing this set before its retirement? Not to worry. It’s still available at Walmart and for a reduced price.

With this 264-piece kit, anyone aged eight and up can relive the nail-biting dragon challenge in the Triwizard Tournament. So pick up the Harry Potter minifigure and go for that golden egg.

However, how will the other challengers fare? With minifigures of Cedric Diggory, Fleur Delacour and Viktor Krum included, you can find out. They’ll be waiting in the tent. The latter item measures two inches tall, eight inches wide, and two inches deep when closed.

This set is great for play or display. With adjustable wings and limbs, you can pose the LEGO Hungarian Horntail. The dragon measures two inches tall, 10 inches long, and 13 inches wide.

Walmart has reduced the price of this magical set by $27.40 to $57.59

