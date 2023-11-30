LEGO Star Wars gets galactic deals on recent & retiring sets at Walmart

Walmart is not yet done with its great savings on LEGO. We highlight more deals on LEGO Star Wars sets.

We’ve rounded up more deals Walmart is offering on LEGO Star Wars sets. In addition, some of the sets featured here are not only scheduled to be retired soon but some of them have already been retired to the galaxy far, far away.

Fortunately, they are still available at Walmart. So, if you missed out on grabbing them some time ago, now is your opportunity to add them to your collection.

Hoth Combo Pack – 66775

LEGO

Recreate the iconic Battle of Hoth with this LEGO Star Wars Combo Pack. So, what’s in the box? Well, two soon-to-be-retired sets, the Hoth AT-ST, and Snowtrooper Battle Pack.

This undoubtedly makes the kit even more desirable for LEGO Star Wars fans. The former and latter are designed for ages nine and up, and six and up, respectively. This makes it a great gift set for older and younger children to share in the building experience.

In total, the 2-in-1 combo comprises 691 bricks, 586 pieces for the Hoth AT-ST, and 105 for the Snowtrooper Battle Pack.

Measuring 10.5 inches tall, six inches long, and five inches wide, the Hoth AT-ST features a rotating head. It also houses a couple of spring-loaded shooters, and three minifigures, which include Chewbacca, and an Imperial Probe Droid.

The Snowtrooper Battle Pack features an Imperial Hoth Speeder Bike, an E-Web blaster and minifigures of Snowtroopers, and a Hoth Scout.

This set promises oodles of fun when building it and playing with it. So, have your younger sibling join in, and battle (not with each other, of course).

Walmart has reduced the price of this combo pack by $24.98 to $45.

Darth Vader Helmet — 75304

Fancy yourself joining the Dark Side? Why not display your allegiance to the iconic antagonist wielding a vibrant red lightsaber?

The LEGO-reimagined helmet of the Dark Lord of the Sith makes for a great centerpiece, or you can display it next to the Captain Rex Helmet, which is also discounted in Walmart’s Winter Sale.

Comprising 834 pieces, there is more to the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet than what your eyes perceive. The eight-inch-tall set features elements that recreate its life-support system.

Designed for ages 18 and up, and made up of several small bricks, it’s best to keep the kids preoccupied during your build.

Walmart has reduced the price of the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet by $16 to $63.99.

Imperial Shuttle — 75302

Comprising of 660 bricks, this set provides an immersive building experience for everyone ages nine and up. The ship features an opening cockpit and main compartment, foldable wings, and a duo of stud shooters.

In addition, it includes minifigures of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, which allows you to stage your own lightsaber battles. A minifigure of an Imperial Officer is also included.

It’s best to grab the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle sooner, rather than later, as this set has been retired.

Fortunately, it’s still available at Walmart, which has reduced the price by $14.95 to $99.

Boba Fett’s Starship — 75312

Another LEGO Star Wars set that’s set to soon be retired to the galaxy far, far away. This kit offers an immersive building and action-packed playing experience.

In addition, it makes for a great display piece, with the included transporter vehicle allowing you to display it in its flying mode.

The 593-piece set further includes minifigures of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. It measures three-and-a-half inches tall, and eight inches long and wide.

Walmart has reduced the price of the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship by $10 to $39.99.

The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge — 75319

Like the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Fighter, this set has already been retired. However, you can still grab it at Walmart’s Winter Sale, where its price has been reduced by $13.01 to $64.99.

With 258 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge features a detachable forge, replete with a rotating exhaust hood and melting pot. Three minifigures (The Mandalorian, Paz Vizsla, and The Armorer) are included. The three-and-a-half-inch tall, seven-inch wide set includes several other neat accessories, such as a Mandalorian rifle and jetpacks.

