LEGO Insiders weekend event promotes massive point rewards

LEGO reveals great reward opportunities to coincide with the LEGO Insiders weekend event and beyond. Including a 1 million reward points prize up for grabs, better join the club!

LEGO Insider members can take advantage of the double points scheme LEGO is offering during the LEGO Insiders weekend event. However, the double points are only the tip of the iceberg LEGO is promoting.

Lasting from November 18 to November 19, LEGO Insider members can earn double points from purchases of $50 to earn 650 points to $200 to earn 2,600 points, and it keeps going up.

LEGO Insider points can be used to claim cool rewards of all sorts or choose your own personal discounts at checkout through the official LEGO store.

That’s not all! 1 million LEGO Insiders rewards points are up for grabs through the LEGO Insiders rewards program. Each member will be allowed two entries, one per each day of the event. Good luck because you could become a LEGO Insider points millionaire!

LEGO also offers triple points on certain sets during the late weeks of November. While they’re still full-price, if you’re looking to buy one of these sets and it keeps dodging a deal price, this weekend may be the time to purchase and get some great point rewards.

Sets earning 3x LEGO Insiders points starting November 17

The LEGO Insiders weekend event may only last from November 18 to November 19. LEGO also offers triple points on the following LEGO sets from November 17 to November 27.

You’ll feel as rich as Bruce Wayne (and probably need to be to afford this set at $399.99) when you can earn triple points on this set, raising the rewards from 2,600 points to 7,800 points.

LEGO Insider points will triple from 1,755 to 5,265 points when you purchase the LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade set during the dates above. That’s at least worth two cherries and three ghosts in PAC-MAN terms.

While still full price, you’ll gain a semblance of inner peace knowing you’ll earn triple points, from 715 to 2,145 points, on the LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden set.

You’ll be able to brave the bricky wilderness with the LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90, when you purchase this set at the full price of $239.99 and see those 1,560 points triple to 4,680 points.

While still full price, you’ll know you’ll be riding in style in the LEGO Icons Chevrolet Corvette 1961 set, with the LEGO Insiders reward points tripling the original 975 points to 2,925 points.

LEGO Technic fans will get their hands dirty with the LEGO Technic John Deere 948L-II Skidder set. Buying this set at full price will grant you 1,300, tripling to 3,900 reward points.

Sets such as these may make for the perfect gift for the adult LEGO fan in your life, whether it’s an oversized tractor or a giant spaceship from a galaxy far, far away.

You can triple 1,235 points into 3,705 points when you purchase the LEGO Monkie Kid Dragon of the East Palace set at full price. LEGO certainly isn’t monkeying around with this promotion.

The base 650 points tripling to 1,950 reward points when you purchase the LEGO DREAMZzz Mr. Oz’s Spacebus set at full price is no dream; it’s reality! We’ll be honest; it certainly beats a particular magical school bus.

Defend the treehouse of your dreams in the LEGO DREAMZzz Fantastical Tree House set. The LEGO Insider points will triple from 715 to 2,145 reward points when purchased at full-price.

Earn triple points when you purchase the LEGO DREAMZzz Stable of Dream Creatures set at full-price, raising 520 to 1,560 LEGO Insider rewards points. You’ll still have to pick up after the giant magical deer.

Even the youngest of LEGO fans don’t miss out on earning triple rewards on LEGO. A small 845 turns into a big 2,535 reward point when you purchase the LEGO Duplo 3-in-1 Family House set.

Those are all the point bonuses LEGO offers during their LEGO Insiders weekend event (November 18 and 19) and the full-priced sets; LEGO offers triple point rewards from November 17 to November 27.

If you’re looking to save some cash on LEGO gifts this holiday season, check our Black Friday LEGO deals hub to find some great offers.

