LEGO fans find another bizarre solution to figure out what’s inside blind Minifigure boxes

The unusual methods of working around LEGO Minifigure surprise boxes are ramping up with an ingenious Reddit user bringing a new method to light.

While LEGO revels in its enormous scale sets in the LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel lines, sometimes they calm things down with smaller sets, just one Minifigure level small. These are the LEGO Minifigure Series packs.

We’ve previously looked into the exploits of LEGO fans who hunt for Minifigures whenever a new blind box series appears. The plot thickens with a new, bizarre method to discover which LEGO Minifigure is hidden inside those boxes.

LEGO fans using ear wax cameras to look inside Minifigure boxes

Reddit user CromulentPoint has resorted to using a wireless Otoscope, a small camera used for looking inside people’s ears that can be found in most pharmacies, to look inside the small openings in LEGO Minifigure series 25 packs to find the figure they’re after, in this case, the Vampire Knight.

CromulentPoint pairs the Otoscope with their phone to see what’s inside, as LEGO Minifigure packs contain pieces that make up the Minifigures and are not pre-built, after all the fun with LEGO is you get to build it yourself.

They say in the post:

“Basically, the bottom corner where the box is sealed has a small gap, and it’s possible to sneak this endoscope in that gap without mangling the packaging.”

Buying a LEGO Minifigure with the hope of returning it after giving them a thorough search through with the Otoscope apparently may be the way forward.

Users in the comment section of the post point out the nigh-insanity levels of this method and want to “remember when LEGO was fun?”. The consensus of the comment section is demanding LEGO return to the plastic bags when they could judge which Minifigure it is by feeling the bags or “just label the packs like any other LEGO set.”