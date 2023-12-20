LEGO fans use wild method to beat random Minifigures Series 25 packs

Bringing a weight scale when you go LEGO Minifigure shopping may become the norm as fans try to crack the Minifigure series 25 mysteries.

LEGO sometimes likes to take a break from the massive Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter LEGO sets in favor of the smaller lines of individually sold Minifigures. These are often unique minifigures that cannot find their way into sets due to their theme.

Buying LEGO Minifigures has become a serious business, especially when it comes to the new Minifigure 25 series. LEGO has shown signs of fighting against the grain, in favor of keeping the minifigure series packs as random as possible. But as Bear Grylls says, “Improve, adapt, overcome.”

Fans suggest figuring out mystery LEGO Minifigures by weight

LEGO community site Jay’s Brick Blog has shared an Instagram post from girlbricksalot claiming the exact weight of specific Minifigures included in the LEGO Minifigure series 25 packs, leading people to take action into their own hands to get their desired minifigure.

Social media posts are questioning the science of buying LEGO Minifigures. Comments point out the folly of this school of thought by bringing up the fact that the weight of packs can prove inconsistent regarding factors such as the glue used in the packaging of the boxes.

Long are the days gone of learning the barcode number and feeling the small plastic bag to figure out which Minifigure it could be. LEGO Minifigure series are now packaged in cardboard boxes; while good for the environment, guessing the Minifigures is much more challenging.

What LEGO Minifigures are in Series 25?

The minifigures included in the LEGO Minifigures Series 25 packs will be one of the following twelve:

Triceratops Costume Fan

Sprinter

Film Noir Detective

Train Kid

Goatherd

Vampire Knight

Pet Groomer

Fitness Instructor

E-Sports Gamer

Mushroom Sprite

Fierce Barbarian

The LEGO Minifigure series 25 line isn’t alone. The LEGO Minifigure Marvel Series 2 will follow this boxed packaging style, making guessing figures almost entirely random.

This line will include:

Goliath

She-Hulk

Echo

Kate Bishop

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Mr. Knight, Storm

Beast, Wolverine

Agatha Harkness

The Werewolf

We wish all LEGO fans good luck in their hunt for that one Minifigure hidden in the LEGO Minifigure series 25 packs. Just do your best to ignore the strange looks you’ll get from that store’s security when you bring a scale along with you.

