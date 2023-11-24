LEGO Avatar Black Friday sale slashes up to 40% off selected sets

The LEGO Store is offering Avatar-sized savings on LEGO Avatar sets for Black Friday. Pandora would be lucky to have you on her side.

Celebrate your love for Avatar this Black Friday with significant savings on LEGO Avatar sets from the LEGO store this holiday season. These sets will readily prep you for the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game coming soon.

Save on LEGO Avatar sets at the LEGO Store

You can save up to 40% on selected LEGO Avatar sets from the first film and the sequel, Avatar The Way of Water, during LEGO’s Black Friday event lasting until November 27.

Set up camp on Pandora in the LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson set. It contains 887 pieces making up the base and the helicopter and five minifigures including Jake Sully and his Avatar, Dr Grace Augustine, Norm Spellman’s Avatar, and Trudy Chacon piloting the RDA Samson. This set is a bargain, reduced by 40% to a low $59.99 for Black Friday.

Plan the defense of Pandora in the LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls set. Containing 1,212 pieces and four mini-figures, including Mo’at, Tsu’tey, Neytiri, and Jake Sully as the Toruk Makto riding atop the Great Leonopteryx, this set is reduced 20% for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $119.99.

Recreate the climactic battle of the first Avatar film in the LEGO Avatar Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch set. This set contains 560 pieces making up the environment, Thanator Beast and the AMP Suit, as well as the two minifigures Neytiri and Colonel Miles Quaritch battling it out to decide Pandora’s fate. This set is reduced by 40% to a low price of $26.99 for Black Friday.

These LEGO Avatar sets make an excellent gift for all the young fans who recently caught the new Avatar The Way of Water film and the older LEGO fans who remember when the first film was released in 2009.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

From Avatar The Way of Water comes the LEGO Avatar Metkayina Reef Home containing 528 pieces and four mini-figures, including Tonowari and his wife Ronal welcoming Neytiri and Kiri to their new home amongst a new tribe. This set is marked down 40% to $47.99 for Black Friday.

Swimming onward, we have the LEGO Avatar Mako Submarine set containing 553 pieces and four mini-figures, including Ao’nung and Neteyam hiding in amongst the reef as RDA Quaritch and the reluctant Spider try to find them. This set is reduced by 30% to $41.99 for Black Friday.

Last but certainly not least is the hero of Avatar himself, Jake Sully (or Sooley, depending on who you ask), and his Avatar in their LEGO BrickHeadz set. This set contains 246 pieces making up the pair and is worth picking up on sale for 40% off, bringing the price down to a low of $11.99.

Those are all the LEGO Avatar sets on sale during the LEGO Stores Black Friday event. Unfortunately, these savings won’t last until the release of Avatar 3, with an end date of November 27. You’d best take advantage of these deals while they last.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.