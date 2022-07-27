Leaker claims Beyond Good and Evil 2 is “very much alive”

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is reportedly moving along quite nicely in its development and a renowned game leaker has claimed the game has begun its playtesting phase.

When you think of cult classic games, the original Beyond Good & Evil would certainly fall into that category. The title was praised by critics and adored by those few who played it — ‘few’ being the keyword as the game flopped in sales.

As a result, it seemed unlikely that a sequel would be commissioned, but as it transpired, work was going on behind the scenes for years until the game’s long-awaited reveal at E3 2016.

It’s been some time since we have had a proper update on the game though, leading fans to question the game’s status. However, these doubts have been alleviated somewhat as a leaker has indicated that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is progressing nicely.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 begins playtesting

There have been plenty of games that have become stuck in a perpetual development hell that sees a game take years of work until it finally comes out.

Sometimes this proves to be a masterstroke such as the DOOM 2016 reboot, on the other hand, Duke Nukem Forever is an example of how things can go awry.

According to renowned industry insider Tom Henderson, Beyond Good and Evil 2 perhaps shouldn’t be too much longer after a recent Tweet about the game.

Henderson says that “Beyond Good and Evil 2 has started playtesting” and that the game is “very much alive.”

Henderson has been responsible for a whole heap of insider information over the past several years and has become the go-to when it comes to game leaks.

His track record has become very good and was instrumental in leaking Battlefield 2042, Modern Warfare 2, and Halo Infinite information well ahead of time.

But at the end of the day, these are merely just leaks, so we do have to err on the side of caution and recommend you take this Tweet with a pinch of salt just in case.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is expected to be another creative, action-packed adventure game like its predecessor, and we’ve no doubt Ubisoft will do its best to bring the world to life.