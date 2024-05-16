Leak claims Valve is developing 6v6 hero shooter combining Overwatch, Valorant & DOTA

A new leak has surfaced claiming that Valve is working on its own 6v6 hero shooter and it’s supposedly a combination of Overwatch, Valorant, TF2, DOTA, and more.

The hero shooter craze has been reignited with everyone trying to get their hands on Marvel Rivals Alpha access, but it turns out it may not be the only game to get excited about.

According to leaker Gabe Follower, Valve is developing its own 6v6 hero shooter called ‘Deadlock’ but was previously known as ‘Neon Prime, Citadel.’

Follower shared some details about the game and how it will differ from other shooters on the market by digging deeper into MOBA elements.

Article continues after ad

The leaker says that this game will feature a huge map with four lanes and will include tower defense mechanics like DOTA and League of Legends.

Heroes will be able to activate abilities, but they will also be able to use items, again, much like in MOBA titles.

Article continues after ad

Deadlock is said to be set in a fantasy, steampunk world with “magicians, weird creatures and robots.” The heroes are apparently inspired by the DOTA universe.

“Basically, fast-paced interesting ADHD gameplay. Combination of Dota 2, Team Fortress 2, Overwatch, Valorant, Smite, Orcs Must Die,” the leaker explained.

The appetite for hero shooters has exploded in recent months as players have grown increasingly frustrated with Overwatch 2’s balance and an assortment of other issues plaguing the game, as well as the controversial decision to change to 5v5.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals has emerged as a new competitor, but it’s still early days for the third-person shooter with many players still trying to gain access to the Alpha to try it out themselves.

Valve has plenty of experience with hero shooters, having developed TF2. If these leaks prove to be accurate, Deadlock could take quite a bite out of the market for such titles.

Unfortunately, the leaker didn’t share any information about a possible release window, when the game will be announced, or what platforms it will be on, though it’s safe to assume that it’ll be available on PC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Until anything is officially revealed, be sure to take this info with a pinch of salt. Still, Gabe Follower does have a history of sharing insider info, so keep your eyes peeled for more details to come.