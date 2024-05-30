Destiny 2: The Final Shape leaks as players warned about major spoilers

Destiny 2 has seen an enormous leak ahead of The Final Shape release next week, with the potential for major spoilers to leak.

In a heartbreaking turn for Bungie, it seems a slip-up allowed some players into Destiny 2: The Final Shape early. While the exact method, and who is at fault is still being figured out, it seems some players got access to the expansion through PS+’s cloud streaming systems.

The extent of the leak is not yet clear, with some claiming it could just be weapons, ornaments, and season passes, or it could extend to full story and raid spoilers. Of course, if spoilers affecting the raid did leak, it would put Bungie in a difficult position. The developer is exceptionally secretive about its raids to have fair Day One raid races, which are event moments on the Destiny calendar.

There’s currently a lot of uncertain information about the leak spreading right now on places like Reddit – with some even claiming it extends to Elden Ring’s upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

From our own research, we’ve yet to see any confirmed evidence that Elden Ring is compromised.

Protect yourself from Destiny 2: The Final Shape spoilers

With the leak hitting though, players are encouraged to protect themselves from spoilers ahead of the conclusion of the 10-year saga. We’d suggest muting words like “The Witness”, “Traveler”, “Cayde”, “Zavala” and any other characters you think might turn up in the expansion on your social media platform of choice for the next few days.

Of course, the best way to avoid spoilers is to get off platforms where that information could be spread altogether.

The community will play an important role in protecting the experience now. How far the information goes will be in their hands. Destiny 2 is about to wrap up its decade-long story – and have one of its biggest moments ever. Come on now – don’t spoil that for anyone.