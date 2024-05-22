Alleged Valve shooter leaks worsen as potential gameplay emerges online

Valve has become more known for the Steam storefront than its own games, but they are still an active game developer. After details of an alleged new title from the company were leaked online, it seems as though gameplay footage has now also emerged.

According to a tweet/post by PlayerIGN, a little over a minute of footage has been drawn directly from the game, codenamed Deadlock. The video features an art style that many will recognize from other Valve titles, including Team Fortress.

According to previously revealed details, the game is a 6v6 hero shooter that was previously known internally as ‘Neon Prime, Citadel.’ It features 16 heroes for players to choose from, with fast-paced gameplay and abilities to use.

The game features a lane-based system more often seen in MOBAs, all realized on very large maps. In addition, there are unique skills for each character, items to buy and tower defense elements to maintain control.

The game has been described as a combination of Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2, with much of the hero design taking cues from the former.

The leaker above also confirmed that Valve has taken the game through various style iterations.

“Hero design is pretty much inspired by the Dota universe. The main map references a modern steampunk European city (little bit like Half-Life)” he said.

He then went on to add that this is far from the first vision for the game, saying, “Initially, game had sci-fi elements inspired by Half-Life and Portal, but after bad feedback dev team decided to focus on fantasy.”

There has been no official word yet from Valve or anyone working on the game. With more and more about the game emerging all the time, if it is real, an official announcement is becoming more and more likely.