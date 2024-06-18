Todd Howard explains why Fallout 1 & 2 aren’t getting remakes or ports

Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard ruled out Fallout 1 and 2 remakes or ports, explaining his reasoning for leaving them as-is in an interview.

Though Fallout has spiked in popularity recently thanks to the success of the Prime Video series, that doesn’t mean fans should expect Bethesda to rush out any new games or remakes.

In an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, Howard made it clear the developer has no intention of modernizing the first two Fallout games in the foreseeable future despite the multitude of references to them in the series.

Discussion of Fallout 1 and 2 remakes starts at 20:03

While Howard did admit that Bethesda had considered revisiting the games, which were released in 1997 and 1998, he stated, “A main priority for us is to make sure they’re available and you can still play them on the PC… and making sure that they run OK.”

He further explained his lack of interest in remaking the games, arguing “I think some of the charm of games from that era and the original Fallouts is a little bit of that age. I would never want to paste over some of that with, well we changed how this works so it’s more modern.”

Howard summed up his thoughts by saying, “So as long as you can download it, as long as it loads up and runs, I’d like people to experience it the way it was.”

When asked about the possibility of Fallout 1 and 2 coming to consoles, Howard was a bit less definitive: “Anything is possible.” However, the rest of his response indicates that fans shouldn’t expect console ports anytime soon.

“You have to ask yourself, is that where we want to put our time right now? Or is it best played the way it was on a PC?” Howard pondered before making clear where he stands on the question.

“Right now, if you ask me, the best way to play it is on a PC, mouse and keyboard, the way it was.”