Leaked Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 gameplay shows new combat abilities - Dexerto

Leaked Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 gameplay shows new combat abilities

Published: 29/Oct/2020 17:50

by Michael Gwilliam
Spider-Man battles The Underground
Insomniac Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

New footage has leaked showing off Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, alongside some new abilities and a snowy New York city.

The gameplay footage, which reportedly originated on Twitter before being saved to Imgur are in GIF form, yet still reveal how smooth the game looks running on current-gen hardware.

The first 44-second clip shows Spider-Man doing battle in a room filled with enemies. By reacting before a laser is fired, the player is able to counter the attack and dodge before performing a combo.

Judging by the ability-select menu, this particular scene seems to take place relatively early on in the game as only the Web Shooters are listed as selectable.

Spider-Man Miles Morales gameplay
Insomniac Games
Miles has some new tricks up his sleeve.

Players also have the option to select certain objects within the environment to use as weapons such as a fire extinguisher.

Additionally, button prompts for abilities such as “Venom Punch,” throw, and finisher are listed on the bottom of the screen.

This combat sequence takes place in what seems to be the Roxxon Energy Corporation building. Once the fighting has ended, the player is tasked with investigating the office.

The other gameplay footage clip shows Miles swinging around New York City, only unlike the first game, this time it’s during winter with snow on trees and the tops of buildings.

While swinging, the player is given the option to track an Underground cache. The Underground is a terrorist organization and the antagonists of the game.

Later on, the player dives and performs a number of flips to rack up a “cool combo” and earn some experience points.

There are also a couple of waypoints on the screen, indicating that there are multiple objectives or missions that can be tackled at this point in the game.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 on PS4 and be a launch title on PlayStation 5. While many are sure to want to pick up the PS5 copy, this gameplay is proof that the PS4 version is nothing to scoff at.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm