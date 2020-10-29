Leaked Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 gameplay shows new combat abilities - Dexerto

New footage has leaked showing off Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, alongside some new abilities and a snowy New York city.

The gameplay footage, which reportedly originated on Twitter before being saved to Imgur are in GIF form, yet still reveal how smooth the game looks running on current-gen hardware.

The first 44-second clip shows Spider-Man doing battle in a room filled with enemies. By reacting before a laser is fired, the player is able to counter the attack and dodge before performing a combo.

Judging by the ability-select menu, this particular scene seems to take place relatively early on in the game as only the Web Shooters are listed as selectable.

Players also have the option to select certain objects within the environment to use as weapons such as a fire extinguisher.

Read More: How to unlock Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion

Additionally, button prompts for abilities such as “Venom Punch,” throw, and finisher are listed on the bottom of the screen.

This combat sequence takes place in what seems to be the Roxxon Energy Corporation building. Once the fighting has ended, the player is tasked with investigating the office.

The other gameplay footage clip shows Miles swinging around New York City, only unlike the first game, this time it’s during winter with snow on trees and the tops of buildings.

Read More: Fortnite director reportedly hints at Smash Ultimate crossover

While swinging, the player is given the option to track an Underground cache. The Underground is a terrorist organization and the antagonists of the game.

Later on, the player dives and performs a number of flips to rack up a “cool combo” and earn some experience points.

There are also a couple of waypoints on the screen, indicating that there are multiple objectives or missions that can be tackled at this point in the game.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 on PS4 and be a launch title on PlayStation 5. While many are sure to want to pick up the PS5 copy, this gameplay is proof that the PS4 version is nothing to scoff at.