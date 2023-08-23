Wondering whether Zenless Zone Zero is free to play or if it has gacha elements? Then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest anime game from the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. The upcoming game has caught the attention of anime and action game fans alike, with its flashy combat and colorful characters.

However, while the latest Gamescom trailer gave viewers a glimpse of how the game will play when it releases, information surrounding ZZZ is still scarce. In fact, one of the biggest questions is whether Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play or feature gacha elements.

Fortunately, we have all the answers to these questions, so be sure to check out the answers below.

Is Zenless Zone Zero free to play?

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero is the next game from the developers behind Genshin Impact.

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play when it releases. The game is currently in development for PC, iOS, and Android devices. This means players will be able to download it without spending any money.

While the game may be free to play, it will likely feature microtransactions that enable players to purchase premium currency. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero could also include a premium battle pass and stamina system that can be bypassed by using premium currency.

Is Zenless Zone Zero a gacha game?

While the developers have yet to reveal whether Zenless Zone Zero will feature any gacha elements, it’s safe to expect that it will follow a similar path to HoYoverse’s other titles. In fact, both Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai Star Rail, and Genshin Impact use a gacha system that players can roll on to unlock new characters.

Because of this, it’s highly likely that Zenless Zone Zero’s characters will be locked behind various banners. Each unit may also be divided into 4-star and 5-star ratings, with the latter being harder to unlock.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece if Zenless Zone Zero doesn’t feature a gacha system, so bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Zenless Zone Zero release hub to get the latest details.