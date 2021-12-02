Is Steam down? Users report Valve servers crash on December 2

Steam Users are reporting major outages and crashing on December 2, and it seems to be affecting players across North America and Europe as whole.

Any PC player attempting to play a game via the Steam launcher might run into some issues with the program, as thousands of users are reporting a series of crashes online.

Steam has not acknowledged the problem at the time of writing, but this is the second day in a row with significant downtime.

While there are still plenty of players who haven’t experienced an interruption, Downdetector shows an influx of over 10,000 affected users, and that number looks to be growing.

Some players have reported that after the initial crashes they’ve been allowed back into the program, but for many, the problem has persisted well beyond the initial crash.

❌ 15:21 PST Minor @Steam connection manager servers downtime (at least 38% down). https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P — Steam Status (Unofficial) (@SteamStatus) December 2, 2021

It’s not known for certain what other countries are experiencing major outages but we will keep this page up to date with the latest information.