Deadlock server status: When can you play & how to change regions

Getting in to play Deadlock is no walk in the park, and players need special access to dive into its matches. On top of this, you’ll also need to choose the right time, as the servers aren’t always open.

Deadlock is taking the gaming world by storm, with thousands of people enjoying the adventure, despite the game not really being out yet. However, since it’s still only available as a playtest, getting in and enjoying battles isn’t a walk in the park – especially when you have servers to contend with.

So, to help you get into Deadlock when you want to, here’s the current server status, server times for your region, and how you can change that region to play with friends, or just keep fighting.

Server status

The Deadlock servers are currently up and running, and there has been no confirmation of any issues regarding the currently open servers.

Since Deadlock is still in its playtest stage, if you’re struggling to join a match, then it’s likely to be because your region’s servers aren’t open yet.

Each region has set times where players can enjoy the game. As such, it’s expected that the servers may get a little busy as players flood in. So, expect a small wait before diving in.

Server times

Each region has set times when the server opens, meaning you can’t just dive into a match at any time of the day.

All the region’s server times have been listed below. As a note, the times do change from Friday to Sunday so be sure to keep an eye on the servers.

North America (ET)

Monday to Thursday: 5 pm to 6 am

Friday to Sunday: 1 pm to 6 am

Oceania (AEST)

Monday to Thursday: 2 pm to 2 am

Friday to Sunday: 10 am to 2 am

Europe (BST)

Monday to Thursday: 2 pm to 2 am

Friday to Sunday: 10 am to 2 am

Asia (JST)

Monday to Thursday: 4 pm to 4 am

Friday to Sunday: 12 pm to 4 am

South America (BRT)

Monday to Thursday: 4 pm to 4 am

Friday to Sunday: 12 pm to 4 am

How to change regions

If you want to play at a certain time but find the servers to be closed, or if you have friends in another region and want to join them, you’ll need to change your region.

To do so, follow these steps:

Head into the main menu and press F7 Copy the command into the game’s dialogue box Press enter

After this, the region should change on the right-hand side of your screen. As such, the server times will also update.

The codes you need to enter are below, as each is different depending on your desired location:

Region Command Automatic citadel_region_override -1 North America citadel_region_override 0 Europe citadel_region_override 1 Asia citadel_region_override 2 South America citadel_region_override 3 Oceania citadel_region_override 5

Currently, there seems to be no major disadvantage to changing servers, but it’s always worth being careful.

So, that’s the current server status of Deadlock, as well as all the game’s regions and when they go live, so you know exactly when you can join in on the adventure. While diving in, be sure to check out our tier list for the best characters, or some of our build guides for Vindicta or Infernus.