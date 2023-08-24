Is Project Mugen free to play & is it a gacha game?

Is Project Mugen free to play and is it a gacha game? Well, here’s everything we currently know about this highly-anticipated anime game.

Project Mugen aims to wow anime fans with its open-world metropolis, snappy traversal features, and sleek character-based combat system. Whether it has what it takes to stand out from the likes of Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero remains to be seen, but for now, things look fairly promising.

With Project Mugen now accepting pre-registrations, many players will be wondering if the game will be free to play. Well, thanks to the latest Gamescom announcement, we now have details on whether Project Mugen will be free to play and if it will feature any gacha elements.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Is Project Mugen free to play?

Naked Rain Project Mugen features a sprawling open world metropolis.

Yes, Project Mugen will be free to play when it releases. While we don’t know much about the game, we do know that will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android. However, while Project Mugen may be labeled as free to play, it will likely feature microtransactions that enable players to purchase premium currency.

After all, other popular anime games like Genshin Impact feature banners and a battle pass, which enable players to unlock various characters and weapons. While all the content can be enjoyed without spending any money, those who wish to increase their chances of getting specific characters can do so by purchasing Wishes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As a free to play game, it’s also likely that Project Mugen will feature some form of premium currency that can be purchased with real-world money.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Is Project Mugen a gacha game?

While the developers have yet to reveal whether Project Mugen will feature any gacha elements, it’s extremely likely, especially given how other F2P anime games feature this system.

We know that players will be able to “engage in team-based combat with four characters”, and that each one has “different attributes that synergize with each other.” It’s this aspect of the game that makes it extremely likely that the developers will expand upon its character roster by adding new units to the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In fact, players will likely need to roll on character banners in order to add each one to their team. As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as we get official information, so bookmark this page and check back regularly.

In the meantime, head over to our Project Mugen release hub to get the latest details on the game’s release.