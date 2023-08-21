Project Mugen: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Project Mugen is an upcoming free-to-play anime open world game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Project Mugen is the latest anime game that has both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail players interested. Featuring a sprawling urban open world and flashy character attacks, the game certainly aims to wow fans upon release.

While it’s still early days, we’ve scoured the net in order to find the latest information we can about Project Mugen. So, if you wish to know more about the upcoming anime game or just want to get a sneak peek at what it will entail, then our Project Mugen release hub has you covered.

No, there is currently no Project Mugen release date. However, we know the developers will provide more details about the game at Gamescom on August 24, 2023. Whether this will entail a confirmed release date remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have.

Project Mugen platforms

Project Mugen will release on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. While “other platforms” have been announced via the developers, information remains scarce when it comes to Xbox One, PS4, and Switch ports of the upcoming game.

Project Mugen gameplay

According to the game’s official LINE description, Project Mugen is a “main city-themed open world RPG” that is currently being developed by Naked Rain Studio. While the official website only includes a countdown with audio, a 16-second clip of the game has appeared across social media.

During the video, we can see a character unleashing some flashy attacks on their opponent, while other scenes depict a car and bike chase through the city. It’s certainly not hard to see why commenters have been labeling Project Mugen as “anime GTA”.

Of course, we’ll update this hub as soon as further information is available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.