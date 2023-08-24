How to pre-register for Project Mugen on PS5, PC, Android & iOS

Pre-registrations for Project Mugen, the highly-anticipated anime open-world game are currently live, so here’s how you can join the action early ahead of release.

Project Mugen is an upcoming free-to-play anime open world game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact. The game will feature various characters, flashy combat abilities, deadly enemies, and exhilarating traversal mechanics that aim to make it stand out amongst other F2P anime games.

While news on the upcoming game is rather scarce, the developers are now accepting pre-registrations ahead of the anticipated worldwide release. So, here’s how you can pre-register for Project Mugen on PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to pre-register for Project Mugen

Naked Rain Project Mugen features a vast open world for players to explore.

In order to pre-register for Project Mugen and get a chance to play the game ahead of release, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Project Mugen website.

Click the ‘ Pre-register ’ button.

’ button. Enter your email address.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll have successfully pre-registered for Project Mugen. The developers will then send out emails to applicants, so make sure you keep an eye out for an email in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

While you won’t be able to currently select what platform you wish to play Project Mugen on, we’ll likely hear more details once we get closer to the game’s release date.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to note, that as of writing, Project Mugen pre-registration rewards have not been revealed, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any in the future. After all, most free to play games offer free items to those that pre-register. As always, we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as more details are revealed.

Until then, be sure to check out our Project Mugen release hub for all the latest details on the game.