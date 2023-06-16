Persona 3 Reload has finally been announced and fans can’t wait to relive their Persona 3 experience, but is the game coming to Nintendo Switch?

The highly speculated Persona 3 Remake was officially announced during the June Xbox Showcase, which took place during Summer Game Fest celebrations. Persona 3 Reload is a ground-up remake of the beloved JRPG featuring new voice actors, and an updated style that’s clearly inspiration by Persona 5 Royal.

The original Persona 3 introduced a handful of features including social links and the calendar system which went on to become iconic parts of the franchise’s core gameplay loop.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the game’s release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC but will it also be coming to Nintendo Switch?

Is Persona 3 Reload coming to Nintendo Switch?

Atlus Right now it doesn’t look like the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

At the time of writing it doesn’t look like Persona 3 Reload will be coming to Nintendo Switch, at least not right away.

The game was initially announced for Xbox consoles and PC during the Xbox showcase before Atlus announced that it would also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The modern Persona games are all currently available on the Nintendo console as Persona 5 Royal was ported in October 2022, and Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable followed in January 2023. The new spin-off, Persona 5 Tactica will also be coming to the Switch, so although there is no confirmation yet, we believe there’s a strong chance Persona 3 Reload will make its way onto the portable console in the future.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Persona 3 Reload is coming to Nintendo Switch! Check out our Persona home page for all the latest news on the franchise.