Persona 3 Reload voice actors: English and Japanese cast

The speculated Persona 3 remake, titled Persona 3 Reload, has finally been announced and the game will feature a new cast of voice actors who will bring beloved characters to life. Here’s every confirmed English and Japanese voice actor in the game.

During the recent Xbox Showcase, Atlus officially revealed the much anticipated Persona 3 Reload – a ground-up remake of the original Persona 3 coming to Xbox and PC in early 2024. The third installment in the beloved JRPG franchise was the turning point for the modern Persona games, as it introduced several features including the calendar system and social links, which have since become iconic staples of the series.

Article continues after ad

Persona 3 Reload will modernize the game for current-gen consoles, with a visual overhaul that’s clearly inspired by Persona 5 Royal — including stylish menus, and updated character models. Alongside this fresh coat of paint, a brand new set of voice actors will be bringing the cast of Persona 3 Reload to life.

Here’s every English and Japanese voice actor you’ll hear in Persona 3 Reload, as well as examples of their previous work.

English Persona 3 Reload voice actors

Atlus A new group of voice actors will be bringing the characters of Persona 3 Reload to life.

All the English voice actors in Persona 3 Reload, as well as examples of their previous roles, can be found below:

Article continues after ad

Character Actor Previous Roles Protagonist Aleks Le Zenitsu – Demon Slayer / Sonon Kusakabe – Final Fantasy VII Remake / Gamma – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Yukari Takeba Heather Gonzalez Minoto – Monster Hunter Rise / Mineru – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Cocolia Rand – Honkai Star Rail Mitsuru Kirijo Allegra Clark Bloodhound – Apex Legends / Dorothea – Fire Emblem: Three Houses / Beidou – Genshin Impact Akihiko Sanada Alejandro Saab Jing Yuan – Honkai Star Rail / Cyno – Genshin Impact / Leon – Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Junpei Iori Zeno Robinson Gamma 2 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero / Hawks – My Hero Academia Aigis Dawn Bennett Frieda Reiss – Attack on Titan / Kale – Dragon Ball Super / Yukong – Honkai Star Rail Fuuka Yamagishi Suzie Yeung Makima – Chainsaw Man / Ochette – Octopath Traveller II / Ruka Rengoku & Amane Ubuyashiki – Demon Slayer Shinjiro Aragaki Justice Slocum Tetsuro Kurumazaki – Lost Judgement / Ethan Greene – Sentenced Ken Amada Justine Lee President – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatora / Bonnie – Ragnorok Origin

Japanese voice actors

Atlus There English and Japanese voice cast for Persona 3 Reload has been announced.

All the Japanese voice actors in Persona 3 Reload, as well as examples of their previous roles, can be found below. While the English cast is entirely new, the Japanese cast so far does feature returning actors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Character Actor Previous Roles Protagonist Akira Ishida Gaara – Naruto / Loucha – Honkai Star Rail / Kaworu Nagisa – Neon Genesis Evangelion Yukari Takeba Megumi Toyoguchi Rengoku Ruka – Demon Slayer / Mirmiru – .hack//SIGN / Elena – Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Mitsuru Kirijo Kōsuke Toriumi Kiba Inuzuka – Naruto / Rintaro Katsu – Like a Dragon: Ishin! / Gyokko – Demon Slayer Akihiko Sanada – – Junpei Iori – – Aigis – – Fuuka Yamagishi – – Shinjiro Aragaki – – Ken Amada – –

Once more actors are confirmed for Persona 3 Reload, we’ll be sure to update this page.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Persona 3 Reload voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out our Persona page for all the latest news and information.