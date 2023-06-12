Gaming

Persona 3 Reload voice actors: English and Japanese cast

An image of the protagonist in Persona 3 Reload, who will have a new voice actor.Atlus

The speculated Persona 3 remake, titled Persona 3 Reload, has finally been announced and the game will feature a new cast of voice actors who will bring beloved characters to life. Here’s every confirmed English and Japanese voice actor in the game.

During the recent Xbox Showcase, Atlus officially revealed the much anticipated Persona 3 Reload – a ground-up remake of the original Persona 3 coming to Xbox and PC in early 2024. The third installment in the beloved JRPG franchise was the turning point for the modern Persona games, as it introduced several features including the calendar system and social links, which have since become iconic staples of the series.

Persona 3 Reload will modernize the game for current-gen consoles, with a visual overhaul that’s clearly inspired by Persona 5 Royal — including stylish menus, and updated character models. Alongside this fresh coat of paint, a brand new set of voice actors will be bringing the cast of Persona 3 Reload to life.

Here’s every English and Japanese voice actor you’ll hear in Persona 3 Reload, as well as examples of their previous work.

English Persona 3 Reload voice actors

An image of Yukari in Persona 3 Reload, who will be voiced by one of the new voice actors.Atlus
A new group of voice actors will be bringing the characters of Persona 3 Reload to life.

All the English voice actors in Persona 3 Reload, as well as examples of their previous roles, can be found below:

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
ProtagonistAleks LeZenitsu – Demon Slayer / Sonon Kusakabe – Final Fantasy VII Remake / Gamma – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Yukari TakebaHeather GonzalezMinoto – Monster Hunter Rise / Mineru – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom / Cocolia Rand – Honkai Star Rail
Mitsuru KirijoAllegra ClarkBloodhound – Apex Legends / Dorothea – Fire Emblem: Three Houses / Beidou – Genshin Impact
Akihiko SanadaAlejandro SaabJing Yuan – Honkai Star Rail / Cyno – Genshin Impact / Leon – Pokemon Ultimate Journeys
Junpei IoriZeno RobinsonGamma 2 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero / Hawks – My Hero Academia
AigisDawn BennettFrieda Reiss – Attack on Titan / Kale – Dragon Ball Super / Yukong – Honkai Star Rail
Fuuka YamagishiSuzie YeungMakima – Chainsaw Man / Ochette – Octopath Traveller II / Ruka Rengoku & Amane Ubuyashiki – Demon Slayer
Shinjiro AragakiJustice SlocumTetsuro Kurumazaki – Lost Judgement / Ethan Greene – Sentenced
Ken AmadaJustine LeePresident – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatora / Bonnie – Ragnorok Origin

Japanese voice actors

An image of Aigis is Persona 3 Reload.Atlus
There English and Japanese voice cast for Persona 3 Reload has been announced.

All the Japanese voice actors in Persona 3 Reload, as well as examples of their previous roles, can be found below. While the English cast is entirely new, the Japanese cast so far does feature returning actors.

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
ProtagonistAkira IshidaGaara – Naruto / Loucha – Honkai Star Rail / Kaworu Nagisa – Neon Genesis Evangelion
Yukari TakebaMegumi ToyoguchiRengoku Ruka – Demon Slayer / Mirmiru – .hack//SIGN / Elena – Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
Mitsuru KirijoKōsuke ToriumiKiba Inuzuka – Naruto / Rintaro Katsu – Like a Dragon: Ishin! / Gyokko – Demon Slayer
Akihiko Sanada
Junpei Iori
Aigis
Fuuka Yamagishi
Shinjiro Aragaki
Ken Amada

Once more actors are confirmed for Persona 3 Reload, we’ll be sure to update this page.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Persona 3 Reload voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out our Persona page for all the latest news and information.

