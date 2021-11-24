Is Neo coming to MultiVersus? Keanu Reeves raises doubts about Matrix DLC fighter

Warners Bros platform fighter MultiVersus has finally been announced and many characters have already been revealed for the Smash Ultimate rival. However, Matrix protagonist Neo was nowhere in sight and Keanu Reeves might know why.

The Matrix is one of Warner Bros biggest franchises with a fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, releasing in December. The series is known for its high-octane action, somewhat pretentious philosophy, and revolutionizing the use of slow-mo.

The series also put Keanu Reeves on the map as a big-time action star, long before he got his hands on more guns (lots of guns) as the pencil-wielding assassin John Wick.

So, with Warner Bros’ platform fighting game coming out, what are the chances that Neo is available as a DLC fighter? Sadly, it might be looking a bit unlikely.

Did Keanu Reeves rule out Neo in MultiVersus?

During an interview with Esquire, the Hollywood star was asked about John Wick or Neo ever appearing in Mortal Kombat and specifically if he would allow it to happen if he had the option.

“If it was up to me? No,” Reeves replied. “Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways. But I think Neo and John Wick, yeah man, they’re doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat’s doing their own thing.”

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios is owned by Warner Bros and it’s had a lot of crossover with other series, such as Batman with Joker DLC.

That said, if Reeves is against Neo appearing in Mortal Kombat it’s likely that his sentiment would apply to MultiVersus as well.

Of course, Reeves wouldn’t get a final say in the matter and Warner Bros could easily still add Neo and get someone else to use his voice. Although his likeness could very well end up being another story and might end up complicating things significantly.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but hopefully, we end up seeing Neo in action fighting against Super Man, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy and Harley Quinn sometime in the near future once MultiVersus releases.