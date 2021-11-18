How to play MultiVersus early: Sign up for playtest

Warner Bros platform fighter MultiVersus is getting a playtest before its release and if you would like to get hands-on early, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’re going to show you how to sign up.

MultiVersus was announced by developer Player First Games on November 18 as a Smash Bros-style free-to-play fighting game. The game’s trailer revealed gameplay modes and over a dozen main roster characters, building the hype for its release coming in 2022.

The developer also announced the game will be available to play early for those who pre-register on the games’ website.

How to sign up for MultiVersus playtest

If you’re interested in playing MultiVersus early, you’re going to need to sign up for the early playtest.

Here’s how to do that:

Head over to the official MultiVersus website. Look for the ‘Join Our Playtest’ box on the right side of the screen. Enter your email address. Click the yellow ‘Sign Up’ button. Confirm your email, date of birth, and region – as well as gaming history. You’re all set!

Note: Signing up for the playtest does not guarantee an entree into the playtest, but is more an opportunity for players to express an interest in the testing program.

Next steps

The website notes that there will be multiple playtests, meaning multi rounds of testing could be planned before the game is officially launched.

Keep an eye on your email inbox for news on if you’ve received an invitation to join the playtest before the games’ launch sometime in 2022.

When is MultiVersus coming out?

Warner Bros have confirmed that MultiVersus will be released sometime in 2022.

Until then, it’s likely that the developers will continue to reveal new trailers and gameplay clips to give people some first impressions of how it will look, when complete.

There’s no better way of getting a first impression than playtests, though, so make sure you sign up!