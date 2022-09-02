11 Warner Bros. characters MultiVersus needs to seriously rival Smash Bros

MultiVersus is well and truly the biggest threat to the Smash Bros. crown and we’ve highlighted a few characters we think could be game-changers in the MultiVersus world.

As Smash Ultimate’s content finally finished with the release of Sora from Kingdom Hearts as the last DLC character, MultiVersus emerged as a true competitor and rival to the long-running franchise.

Unlike the Smash roster that is typically restricted to characters from Nintendo franchises and guest appearances from other popular series’, MultiVersus is throwing around Hollywood-level names from various franchises from Rick and Morty to the iconic DC Universe.

However, there are some potential characters that Warner Bros. should seriously consider adding to truly make the game rival Smash Ultimate’s roster – especially with rumors that MultiVersus could expand its roster well into the hundreds.

Here are 11 fighters we think would be perfect for MultiVersus.

Warner Bros Whoa. Neo would be sick in MultiVersus.

Neo

Getting Keanu Reeves in a fighting game would be simply breathtaking. Jokes aside, The Matrix franchise could be such a great addition to a fighting game, and who better than Neo?

His martial arts combat, guns (lots of guns), and maybe even slow-mo powers could be great for gameplay. Not to mention the fact it’s Keanu Reeves. What more do you want?

Harry Potter could be a magical addition.

Harry Potter

The Boy Who Lived was actually rumored to be included in the game based on the original leaks, but he wasn’t featured in Hungrybox’s screenshots, so it seems like there are some doubts on if he’s confirmed just yet.

As such, we’re including Harry Potter on this list. Look, Gandalf was leaked too (and shown) and it would be absolutely sick to see magical worlds collide in an epic confrontation.

For a stage, it has to be Hogwarts. Yeah, licensing may be a pain, but if WB can make it happen, Harry Potter needs to apparate his way into MultiVersus – plus, it would tie in nicely with Hogwarts Legacy!

Warner Bros MultiVersus could use a killing joke.

The Joker

It’s wild to think that Harley Quinn is in MultiVersus, but The Joker hasn’t. We already know WB is willing to spend the money to get Kevin Conroy to voice Batman, so how about getting Mark Hamill back as The Joker, too?

There’s already so much in the way of attacks he can pull off, as seen in Injustice and other games, so there’s no doubt that he would work as a fighter.

Arkham Asylum would be a great stage for him too and a nice call back to the original game in the Arkham series.

Could Mortal Kombat work in MultiVersus?

Sub-Zero/Scorpion

Getting into video game characters now, Sub-Zero or Scorpion (or both) could be solid additions to give MultiVersus a bit more oomph to its already impressive roster power.

Just as Smash incorporated movesets for Ryu, Terry Bogard, and Kazuya, MultiVersus should do the same with Sub-Zero or Scorpion.

Unfortunately, fatalities may be off the table with this one… at least in the traditional sense. But hey, we can dream.

Warner Bros There are so many LOTR candidates to choose from.

Shelob

Of all the LOTR characters, you’re probably thinking – why Shelob? The answer: a transformation. As we saw in the Middle Earth: Shadow of War game, Warner Bros had Shelob take on a human form.

Having her switch between the two could make for a fun gameplay mechanic, similar to Pyra and Mythra in Smash Ultimate.

Bane

Few explanations are needed here, we’re not talking about Tom Hardy’s interpretation of the monster – although his version was exceptional – we want the rampaging, Titan-formula-addled behemoth.

MultiVersus is lacking sizable figures so far, outside of The Iron Giant of course, and we think Bane is custom-fit for MultiVersus.

Freddy Krueger

If you want someone that could be a proper nightmare to place against, then step forward Freddy Krueger.

Aside from his razor-sharp claws and razor-sharp wit, Freddy is also capable of inflicting some hefty damage on Elm Street.

Jason Voorhees

To continue this murderous theme, why not throw Jason into the mix: not least because we’ll finally get to have the Freddy vs Jason rematch we never got!

An equally disturbing horror icon with a troubled past, Jason Voorhees is the killer from Camp Crystal Lake and would make a fabulous Tank character.

Adding the Friday the 13th universe would give the game a bit more seriousness and show how versatile Warner Bros. is willing to be with it.

Daffy Duck

Bugs Bunny is always at the forefront of everyone’s minds when they think of Looney Tunes, which is fair, but it’s time to give Daffy Duck the credit he deserves as a plucky ducky.

He usually plays second-fiddle to the iconic rabbit, but Daffy has more than held his own as history has shown us and his comedic timing and character show that he’s always ready to scrap.

A lisp he may have, but even bigger MultiVersus potential is the destiny for this beloved duck.

Dick Dastardly & Muttley

Wacky Races is one of those insane cartoons that was insanely easy to watch as a kid and featured a plethora of characters that made you emotionally invested, even at that age.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who wasn’t enamored by the ridiculous duo who went to extreme lengths to stop a pigeon.

Between the Mean Machine and a whole host of other gadgets, Dastardly & Muttley would be a great duo for MultiVersus, and Tom & Jerry have already proven that the concept works.

IT

Look, everyone looks friendlier and more adorable in cartoon form, even Pennywise…right?

In any case, iconic characters coming to a game have proven to be a hugely successful marketing strategy for games in recent years, and adding IT’s infamous clown would be exceptional business.

Players could fight in a sewer, the level music would be creepy and cool, and the thought of Pennywise creepily taking any number of fighters down is too incredible for it not to happen.

There’s no indication as to how many characters Warner Bros plans to add to MultiVersus, but if it’s going to compete with Smash Ultimate’s roster, it has a long way to go. Let’s hope that the team can deliver and really leave us as shocked as we were by some of Smash’s reveals.

