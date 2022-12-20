Is Naraka Bladepoint cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS5 & PC

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering whether Naraka Bladepoint has crossplay and cross-progression between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Naraka Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale game that focuses on melee combat and unique hero abilities. Now that the Naraka Bladepoint World Championships have wrapped up, many players will be wondering whether the title features crossplay and cross-progression.

After all, teaming up with other players and coordinating your attacks is a great way to achieve a dominant victory. So, if you’re looking to play Naraka Bladepoint on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, then our handy crossplay and cross-progression guide has everything you need to know.

Does Naraka Bladepoint have crossplay and cross-progression?

24 Entertainment Naraka Bladepoint’s crossplay and cross-progression work a little differently.

Yes, Naraka Bladepoint supports crossplay. According to the official Naraka Bladepoint FAQ, Xbox players have to cross-play with Microsoft Store PC players, but are able to choose to cross-play with or against those on other PC versions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Store PC players will be able to crossplay with players on Xbox and other PC versions. The developers also note that cross-progression will be available on the same platform between different devices.

For example, Xbox and Microsoft Store PC versions will be able to sync account data, but will be unable to share progress with other PC versions. So, be sure to bare this in mind before purchasing the Epic Games or Steam versions of the game.

Whether the upcoming PS5 release of Naraka Bladepoint will feature crossplay and cross-progression with PC and Xbox remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have.

We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information, so bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates. In the meantime, head over to our Naraka Bladepoint page for all the latest news and guides