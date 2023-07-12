Is Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC?

Wondering whether you can play Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the free-to-play mobile game.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest mobile game that aims to immerse players in the world of Witchcraft and Wizardry. While the game isn’t an open-world experience like Hogwarts Legacy, its deck-building gameplay can be extremely satisfying.

Because of this, it’s not surprising that many players are curious to know if it’s playable on PC. After all, the prospect of playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on a larger screen is enticing, particularly for those who enjoy their gaming experiences on a bigger screen.

So, here’s everything we currently know about whether you can play Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC and if you can expect to ever play it on this platform.

Can you play Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC?

Portkey Games Harry Potter Awakened has proven fairly popular amongst fans.

No, Harry Potter Magic Awakened does not have an official PC client. Of course, there are unofficial workarounds to play Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC, but this isn’t officially supported by the developers. Because of this, you’ll want to exercise caution to avoid any potential bans.

While there is currently no news on whether Harry Potter Magic Awakened will ever make its way to PC, we could see a release in the future. As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece once we hear official news, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

