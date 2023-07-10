Harry Potter Magic Awakened redeem codes (July 2023): How to get free Gems & Gold

Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes can be redeemed to claim free rewards like Gems and Gold, which can prove incredibly useful to players throughout their magical journey in the game. So, if you’re looking for active codes in the game as of July 2023, here’s everything you need to know and how to use them.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest mobile game that aims to bring the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to life, enabling fans to create deadly decks using iconic characters from the series.

While Harry Potter Magic Awakened can be enjoyed without spending any money, getting your hands on some free Gems and Gold can enhance your in-game experience. This is especially true when you’re aiming to build the best Harry Potter Magic Awakened decks.

So, if you’re looking for some in-game freebies, then here are all of the latest Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes that can be redeemed in July 2023.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened redeem codes (July 2023)

Portkey Games Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes provide players with free items.

There is currently one Harry Potter Magic Awakened code available to redeem, which has been checked and verified in-game. These are confirmed to be working as of July 10, 2023.

Make sure to check back weekly for all the latest updates, as we’ll keep you informed about any new code drops (or any that expire) as they happen.

PROMO CODE ITEMS HPMAMAGIC 50 Gems, 1,000 Gold

How to redeem Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes

Portkey Games Redeeming Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes is simple.

In order to redeem Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes on PC, you’ll want to follow the simple instructions outlined below.

Launch Harry Potter Magic Awakened and log in as usual.

Open the main menu.

Click on the settings symbol at the bottom of the screen.

Select ‘ Redeem ’ option.

’ option. Enter your Harry Potter Magic Awakened code into the box.

Press ‘Confirm’ to redeem your code.

Once you’ve done the above, your items will be added to your account. If you have multiple codes, be sure to rinse and repeat the above instructions.

All expired Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes

Here are all the expired Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes that cannot be redeemed in-game any longer:

PROMO CODE HPMA6666

So, there you have it, that’s all the currently available Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes for July 2023. Make sure you check out our Harry Potter page for all the latest news in the world of Witchcraft and Wizardry.