Duet Night Abyss is a brand new anime title that’s looking to rival the likes of Genshin Impact, but is the game open world? Here’s everything we know so far about Duet Night Abyss’ explorable environments.

Anime-inspired games are immensely popular these days with titles like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact capturing the hearts of fans worldwide, thanks to their stunning anime visuals and large rosters of unique playable characters.

Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming RPG that aims to rival HoYoverse gacha games by giving players an action-packed experience. It’s here where players will have to fight their way through demonic enemies while utilizing exciting movement mechanics to traverse environments, but players are wondering if the game will feature an open world.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether the RPG will feature an open world.

Hero Entertainment Duet Night Abyss is an action-packed anime RPG.

Is Duet Night Abyss open world?

Yes, Duet Night Abyss is open world. According to an official summary of the game shared via Gematsu, Duet Night Abyss “offers a grand open-world map” for players to explore, as well as “fast-paced, exhilarating battles.”

This means that players will have vast environments to explore and they will likely need to take advantage of the various movement mechanics in the game.

Aside from the action-packed combat, the game also places a big emphasis on character movement with parkour-like maneuvers — including sliding, double jumps, and helix leaps so you’ll likely need to use all of these when exploring.

That’s everything you need to know about whether the upcoming anime game is open world or not. For more on the game, check our guides below:

