Is Duet Night Abyss coming to Steam Deck?

Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming anime-inspired title that looks to rival the likes of Genshin Impact but will Steam Deck fans have the chance to play the new game? Here’s everything we know about whether Duet Night Abyss will be available on Valve’s portable PC.

There’s no shortage of exciting anime games out there now including plenty of great gacha games such as HoYoverse’s massively successful Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Their expansive character rosters, unique worlds, and action-packed combat have captivated fans worldwide and Duet Night Abyss is the next upcoming game that aims to rival both titles.

Duet Night Abyss places players in the shoes of two unique protagonists who each come from very different backgrounds. Throughout the game, you’ll have to defeat a variety of demonic enemies in battle where you can freely switch between melee and ranged weapons and use a number of fluid parkour-like movements to gain an advantage over your enemies.

You may be wondering if Duet Night Abyss will be available to play on Steam Deck so here’s everything we know so far about whether the game will be available on Valve’s powerful portable PC.

Hero Entertainment Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming action-packed anime game.

Will Duet Night Abyss be coming to Steam Deck?

At the time of writing, there has been no official news about whether Duet Night Abyss will be coming to Steam Deck in the future but as soon as more information is revealed about the game we’ll be sure to update this page.

While the game is being released for PC and mobile devices, given that its main competitors Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are also available for those platforms but are not compatible with the Steam Deck, we believe it’s unlikely that the game will be officially available on Valve’s portable PC, however in the case that it does come to Steam Deck we’ll let you know right here.

That’s everything we know so far about Duet Night Abyss on Steam Deck! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

