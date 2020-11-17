Insomniac shoots down rumors of Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release - Dexerto

A PlayStation Store ad for Spider-Man: Miles Morales sparked rumors that the PS4/PS5 title would be coming to PC, but Insomniac has confirmed that there are no such plans to bring the game to the platform.

With the release of games like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding on PC, many gamers were hoping Sony was finally allowing their exclusive titles to eventually release elsewhere and that more would follow.

Sadly, since then, that hasn’t been the case. Pretty much no other game has made its way to PC other than Detroit: Become Human and a couple of others.

Despite this, people on Twitter were convinced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed title Marvel’s Spider-Man, would be coming to PC after its PS4 and PS5 release. Now, Insomniac Games says that rumor was false.

Spiderman Miles Morales is coming to PC 👀 pic.twitter.com/8mNSYL3dIM — JAYROCK 🕗 (@_JaY_R0ck_) November 17, 2020

In a response on Twitter, James Stevenson, the Community Director at Insomniac, confirmed that there are “no plans to bring it to PC.” His response to a fan who posted the ad effectively shut down any further rumor or speculation.

The image that Stevenson was responding to was a photo of a banner in PlayStation 5’s shop. The advertisement shows Miles Morales but the fine print clearly says it’s “not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.”

This obviously confused some fans, considering Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the headlining title for the PlayStation 5 launch. Sony isn’t likely to move its premier game to “other consoles” in the near future.

That’s a mistake with their template. We have no plans to bring it to PC. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 17, 2020

That being said, it’s worth noting that this may only be the case as of right now. Miles Morales still has a chance to come to PC, just like any other Sony exclusive.

At one point it was thought that PC releases for games like Horizon Zero Dawn were impossible, but it’s now available on the platform long after its initial launch.

Still, considering Stevenson works for Insomniac this is as close as we’re going to get to official word from Sony or their partners.