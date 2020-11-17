 Insomniac shoots down rumors of Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release - Dexerto
Insomniac shoots down rumors of Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release

Published: 17/Nov/2020 23:31

by Tanner Pierce
Insomniac Games/Marvel/Sony

A PlayStation Store ad for Spider-Man: Miles Morales sparked rumors that the PS4/PS5 title would be coming to PC, but Insomniac has confirmed that there are no such plans to bring the game to the platform.

With the release of games like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding on PC, many gamers were hoping Sony was finally allowing their exclusive titles to eventually release elsewhere and that more would follow.

Sadly, since then, that hasn’t been the case. Pretty much no other game has made its way to PC other than Detroit: Become Human and a couple of others.

Despite this, people on Twitter were convinced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed title Marvel’s Spider-Man, would be coming to PC after its PS4 and PS5 release. Now, Insomniac Games says that rumor was false.

In a response on Twitter, James Stevenson, the Community Director at Insomniac, confirmed that there are “no plans to bring it to PC.” His response to a fan who posted the ad effectively shut down any further rumor or speculation.

The image that Stevenson was responding to was a photo of a banner in PlayStation 5’s shop. The advertisement shows Miles Morales but the fine print clearly says it’s “not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.”

This obviously confused some fans, considering Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the headlining title for the PlayStation 5 launch. Sony isn’t likely to move its premier game to “other consoles” in the near future.

That being said, it’s worth noting that this may only be the case as of right now. Miles Morales still has a chance to come to PC, just like any other Sony exclusive.

At one point it was thought that PC releases for games like Horizon Zero Dawn were impossible, but it’s now available on the platform long after its initial launch.

Still, considering Stevenson works for Insomniac this is as close as we’re going to get to official word from Sony or their partners.

How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:50

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Meltan has always been tricky to get hold of in Pokemon Go but with the recent connectivity of Pokemon HOME there is now an additional way.

On top of the new method, which we’ll cover below, Shiny Meltan has also come to Pokemon Go. It is one of the many features of the special Pokemon HOME event.

This is the debut of Meltan’s Shiny form so it would be wise to try and get hold of it while you can. It could be a while before it returns following the event.

Meltan Mythical
Bulbapedia
Meltan is actually a Mythical Pokemon!

Mystery Box through Pokemon HOME

Many of you will know that Meltan primarily appears through use of the Mystery Box. Well now there’s another way to get hold of said Mystery Box.

When you link your Pokemon Go and Pokemon HOME accounts, you can earn one Mystery Box every week. So, when the week long countdown is over, you now have the option of sending a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch or Pokemon HOME to reactivate it.

If you haven’t used a Mystery Box before when you do so it will work similarly  to using Incense. The only difference will it will lure lots of Meltan instead.

This effectual lure will last for one hour and if its during an event where Shiny Meltan features, which it currently is, there will be a slim chance of finding that coveted Shiny.

Special Research

One of the other methods of getting Meltan in Pokemon Go was alluded to above. The addition of Pokemon HOME means you can now send Pokemon there to activate the Mystery Box.

Beforehand you could only send a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch. You can still do this today if you’re not using Pokemon HOME yet.

The final method is through Special Research. The Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research will let you encounter one Meltan upon completion. Unfortunately it is just one which seems harsh for the amount of tasks you have to do.

Currently this is the only Special Research which includes Meltan but there could always be more coming in the future. For the meantime it is best to stick with the Mystery Box because you get the chance to catch a lot more and on a more regular basis.