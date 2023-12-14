Insomniac leaks have fans speculating a Spider-Verse game could be in development

Insomniac fans are theorizing that the developers could be working on a new Spider-verse game amid a string of leaks from the company circulating online.

Developer Insomniac have found recent success thanks to their new Spider-Man games. The latest, Spider-Man 2, released in 2023 and has already sold millions of copies and was nominated for Game of the Year during the most recent awards ceremony.

And while the three game’s in the series have focused largely on Peter Parker and Miles Morales, rumored spin-offs and other games are on the minds of fans constantly.

Now, thanks to a recent leak, Spider-Man fans are speculating on Reddit that Insomniac could be working on a Spider-Verse tie-in game.

One user wrote, “I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if Insomniac’s multiplayer game is a Spider-Verse game where you get to create your own Spider character. Full suit customization, select what powers you want.”

However, another added, “They might be referring to a lot of things as Spider-Verse tbh. Maybe it’s just the spider-verse related content in the game or the guy who worked on one of the spider-verse movies. What makes me think it’s a game is that it looks like they only listed games in the first picture.

But you are right, maybe they also list dlcs as individual projects too, there is really no way to tell since they haven’t released any dlc between the games listed here.”

Thirdly, a Redditor broached the idea that it could be that Insomniac are working in partnership with Sony and that they “could be supporting the development of the next Spider-Verse film, by providing assets, etc,”

Time will tell what these leaks are referring to, but it’s important to note that this is all purely speculation at the moment, Insomniac are yet to confirm if they are working on a Spider-Verse game or any content for the next film.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know if the devs speak out on the rumors circulating around the internet.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.