Spider-Man players launch petition to resurrect canceled multiplayer game

Fans of Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe have launched a petition to save the canceled multiplayer game, which recently leaked online.

Spider-Man developer Insomniac once had a multiplayer experience in some form of development. The public learned of the project – subtitled The Great Web – after footage from a concept trailer hit the web.

Notably, the footage showed Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing off against the Sinister Six. Gwen Stacey’s Spider-Gwen persona appeared as a playable hero, as well.

As previously noted in the Insomniac leaks, Sony canned the online-centric idea. But after seeing what the studio had planned, players want the publisher to give the project another chance.

Spider-Man fans petition Sony to revive canned multiplayer game

Not long after the leaked trailer started making the rounds, Spider-Man players launched a petition to save Insomnaic’s shelved multiplayer project.

The person who started the petition on Change.org explained: “This petition is to show Insomniac and Sony the love and want we have for this possibly groundbreaking Multiplayer experience.”

Fans have already started highlighting the petition on social media, hoping it reaches far and wide.

At the time of writing, the petition to save the nixed Spider-Man multiplayer game has garnered a little over 1,600 signatures. Fans in response to the post have shared their shock that Sony didn’t green-light the project.

Reads one such comment, “Who in their right mind would cancel a guaranteed success like this???”

Another person had this to say about Spider-Man: The Great Web’s cancelation, “This would be so much fun. Even if at base it was very similar to SM2, just being able to play with friends would be so much fun.”

Based on the aforementioned leaks, Insomniac was supposedly building its Spider-Man multiplayer game as a live service with five-player gameplay in mind.

It now seems unlikely that the team’s vision will come to fruition.