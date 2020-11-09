How to buy official Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Adidas sneakers - Dexerto

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is lacing up the web-slinger in new drip for the upcoming title, as the Brooklyn-native will be repping Adidas. Here’s how to buy the real-life version of the sneakers.

Sony announced that Miles Morales will be donning the Adidas Superstars in honor of the silhouette’s 50th anniversary, as well as its deep-rooted history in New York City. As such, there’s going to be Low-Top version completely remixed for the web-head.

“Miles is a beats maker in our game,” Director of Production, Eric Monacelli, said of the project. “If you know the history of NYC rap and hip-hop culture & fashion you know why the Adidas Superstar silhouette is the right fit.”

But sneakerheads and meticulous cosplayers are going to be really happy since the IRL pairs of the shoes are coming out a few days after the game’s launch.

When are the Miles Morales Superstars coming out?

With the PlayStation 5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales release scheduled for November 12, Sony and Adidas made sure to not delay the release any longer than it has to be.

As such, territories like the United States, Canada, and “select markets in the Asia-Pacific” will get the shoes on November 19. Meanwhile, they should be dropping in Europe on December 4.

Miles Morales Superstars price

The creative minds behind the collaboration stuck close to the character’s design for inspiration, resulting in a straight black-and-red color scheme for the Superstars.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstars will retail for $90 and will release on Adidas’ Marvel site. While Miles will have Hi-Top versions in the game, physical releases for them have yet to be announced.

Official images released by Sony show that the sneakers will in-fact be identical to the ones found in-game, even lifting the red-web pattern found on the Low-Top’s backheel.

The team behind the new game thinks players will quickly get accustomed to Miles in the three-stripes, seeing as he’ll be seen wearing them in the new game.

In 2018, Nike released an Air Jordan 1 collaboration in honor of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ that was popular among sneakerheads.

While the change might need some getting used to for some people, Spider-Man fans will look forward to playing as Miles Morales while repping his new style in the upcoming game.