How to buy official Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Adidas sneakers - Dexerto

How to buy official Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Adidas sneakers

Published: 9/Nov/2020 22:30

by Alan Bernal
Sony

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is lacing up the web-slinger in new drip for the upcoming title, as the Brooklyn-native will be repping Adidas. Here’s how to buy the real-life version of the sneakers.

Sony announced that Miles Morales will be donning the Adidas Superstars in honor of the silhouette’s 50th anniversary, as well as its deep-rooted history in New York City. As such, there’s going to be Low-Top version completely remixed for the web-head.

“Miles is a beats maker in our game,” Director of Production, Eric Monacelli, said of the project. “If you know the history of NYC rap and hip-hop culture & fashion you know why the Adidas Superstar silhouette is the right fit.”

But sneakerheads and meticulous cosplayers are going to be really happy since the IRL pairs of the shoes are coming out a few days after the game’s launch.

When are the Miles Morales Superstars coming out?

spider man adidas low miles morales
Sony
The upcoming Miles Morales collaboration will find the web-slinger in Adidas Superstars.

With the PlayStation 5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales release scheduled for November 12, Sony and Adidas made sure to not delay the release any longer than it has to be.

As such, territories like the United States, Canada, and “select markets in the Asia-Pacific” will get the shoes on November 19. Meanwhile, they should be dropping in Europe on December 4.

Miles Morales Superstars price

The creative minds behind the collaboration stuck close to the character’s design for inspiration, resulting in a straight black-and-red color scheme for the Superstars.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstars will retail for $90 and will release on Adidas’ Marvel site. While Miles will have Hi-Top versions in the game, physical releases for them have yet to be announced.

Official images released by Sony show that the sneakers will in-fact be identical to the ones found in-game, even lifting the red-web pattern found on the Low-Top’s backheel.

spider man miles morales
Sony
The Superstars are specially made for Mile Morales’ Spider-Man.

The team behind the new game thinks players will quickly get accustomed to Miles in the three-stripes, seeing as he’ll be seen wearing them in the new game.

In 2018, Nike released an Air Jordan 1 collaboration in honor of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ that was popular among sneakerheads.

While the change might need some getting used to for some people, Spider-Man fans will look forward to playing as Miles Morales while repping his new style in the upcoming game.

Cosplay

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer swims across Galar as Gym Leader Nessa

Published: 9/Nov/2020 21:12 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 21:14

by Brent Koepp
pokemon nessa cosplay
Game Freak / Instagram: @kxeru

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer brought Sword & Shield’s Gym Leader Nessa to life by faithfully re-creating the character’s ocean-inspired look. 

Pokemon players were whisked away to the Galar region for the series’ eighth generation release Sword & Shield. The Nintendo Switch title made its debut in November 2019.

One of the new characters introduced in the RPG is Water-type Gym Leader Nessa. A talented cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing her league uniform to life. 

nessa swimming with chinchou in pokemon anime
YouTube: Pokemon
The Water-type Trainer is one of the new Gym Leaders in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Nessa

In Sword & Shield, players face off against Gym Leader Nessa on their quest to become champion. The fierce swimmer reigns over the stadium at Hulbury – a small seaside town on the east side of Galar. 

Cosplayer Hannah ‘kxeru’ shared her true-to-life take on the character on Instagram. The artist re-created a scene from episode four of the Pokemon Twilight Wings anime which gave a deeper look at the Trainer’s origins. 

The artist posed on a yellow bench, and showed off her faithful portrayal of Nessa’s Gym outfit. Her costume is packed full of details, such as her pump sandals which have rings on each side meant to represent lifebuoys. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hannah (@kxeru) on

Her depiction mirrored the Water-type fighter’s Galar League jersey, including the water drop logo on her chest, and her red and white Dynamax band. Kxeru also created the character’s seashell jewelry which wraps around her stomach in the RPG. 

Incredibly, the artist was able to effortlessly bring Nessa’s dark and light blue streaked hairstyle to life as well. In the RPG, she braids her hair and has an orange tie on the bangs which frame her face. 

Sword & Shield has been a major hit for Game Freak. Despite being out for less than a year, the Gen 8 RPG has already become the third-highest selling title in the entire franchise.

The game’s success is proof that players around the world still can’t get enough of Pokemon’s addicting Gotta Catch ‘Em All gameplay.