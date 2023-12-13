Insomniac delays Spider-Man 2 New Game+ and more to 2024

Spider-Man 2 has a list of highly requested features, and a new update from Insomniac Games announces that many won’t arrive until early 2024.

Spider-Man 2 arrived with a bang, amassing rave reviews, breaking PlayStation sales records, and numerous nominations for Game of the Year. However, as the dust settled after the launch, fans quickly pointed out flaws and missing features.

Some of the missing features include series standards, such as the ability to change the time of day or even social feeds. Most notably, New Game+ and the ability to replay missions weren’t in the title at launch, which has upset a ton of the player base.

Insomniac Games has seen all the fan feedback and criticism and has shared an update on the situation.

In a post shared to Twitter/X, Insomniac Games has addressed player concerns. The message stated: “We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more. We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards.”

These features will arrive in early 2024, and a feature-complete list will be released closer to its launch. A few of the features include the previously mentioned ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions.

“We appreciate your patience as our team works to finish our next update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!” The full statement can be read below:

The most interesting part of the message is about New Game+ and the fact that it’ll miss the 2023 deadline Director James Stevenson tweeted weeks after launch.

While the delay is certainly disappointing, the update is not, with fans sharing appreciation for the communication. Stay tuned as more information comes out regarding the contents of Spider-Man 2’s next update.