Insiders tease Silent Hill PS5 reboot announcement at The Game Awards - Dexerto

Insiders tease Silent Hill PS5 reboot announcement at The Game Awards

Published: 3/Nov/2020 20:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Lisa from Silent Hills
Konami

PS5 Silent Hill

Fans of the Konami classic Silent Hill may finally get their chance to revisit the iconic horror franchise on the PlayStation 5 if some new rumors turn out to be correct.

Talk of a new Silent Hill reboot coming to PS5 first began when business analyst Roberto Serrano posted what he had been hearing to Twitter.

“Rumor,” he began including the emoji of two big eyes. “12.10 The Game Awards – World Premiere. Konami. PS5. Silent Hill.” The Game Awards often features trailers and announcements of major games, so it would be prime reveal territory.

Included in the tweet was a picture of TGA’s logo along with a makeshift Silent Hill poster. “Picture not representative of any official announcement,” he further added.

While this rumor by itself may not mean too much, another insider in the form of KatharsisT on Resetera also voiced her opinion on whether or not we’ll see an announcement.

“I would expect something if I were you. I think it’s better not to wait until 2021,” she said, suggesting that a reveal would come before the end of the year.

“I’m not saying we will have something during the Game Awards, just that I expect something.”

Resetera Silent Hill leaks
Resetera
Could we see a new Silent Hill at TGA?

She and Serrano are not the only two to hear rumblings about a Silent Hill reboot either. The website Rely On Horror has claimed that the news “lines up with some information we received a little while back but chose not to report on.”

KatharsisT went on to state on Resetera that she was not Rely On Horror’s source, but she had heard of extremely similar discussions.

“So we’re at least 3 sources who’ve heard the same thing,” she noted.

Silent Hill leaks on Resetera
Resetera
Three people have heard about a Silent Hill reboot.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt, but having Silent Hill return to form on PlayStation 5 would be amazing, especially as we haven’t gotten anything from the franchise in years.

The last time we had anything playable in the form of Silent Hill, it was with the form of a playable teaser dubbed P.T. for the canceled Silent Hills back in 2014.

Crazy Overwatch exploit lets Tracer blink through walls on Volskaya

Published: 3/Nov/2020 18:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer on Volskaya Industries
Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer

A new Overwatch exploit has been discovered that lets Tracer blink into certain walls on Volskaya Industries and even shoot through them.

The exploit, which was shown to Twitch streamer Somjuu during an early November broadcast, is relatively simple to pull off, which makes it all the more problematic for anyone looking to play the game legitimately.

By standing on a red car in the room to the right of the first choke on Point A, players can then blink straight ahead into a couple of shelves and clip through the wall.

After watching his friend do it, Somjuu failed on his first attempt, but nailed it on his second, further proving how simple the exploit is.

Tracer salutes
Blizzard Entertainment
The exploit even lets Tracer shoot through walls.

“What the f**k?!” he cried after getting stuck in the wall.

As it turns out, there are plenty of uses for this position as Tracer is untouchable in the wall and can shoot into the first choke or to the attacker’s left side of the point.

While Somjuu ended up falling to his death trying to get out of the wall, his friend, meanwhile, showed it was possible to clip out and potentially wreck the enemy backline.

Somjuu sent the exploit to Blizzard

That said, however, neither the streamer nor his duo partner had any intent on actually using it in a real match and just wanted to show it off for exposure.

“This needs to be like fixed!” Somjuu exclaimed and asked his chat to clip the footage. “I just sent it to Blizzard devs. I’m in their Discord… That right there is actually broken.”

It’s unclear if this bug also works with other heroes, but it’s safe to assume that it would work with Echo if she were to Duplicate Tracer with her ultimate.

 

Luckily, the exploit seems limited to this one section of the map, but hopefully, the Overwatch developers can deal with this exploit swiftly.

If need be, they could even remove Volskaya from the map pool until this issue is fixed for good.