Is Immortals of Aveum multiplayer?

Immortals of Aveum looks to boast mystical and magical combat inter-spliced with a dramatic story. It’s an FPS at heart, but will it look to feature any kind of multiplayer or cooperative action?

Multiplayer first-person shooters go hand in hand and have done for decades. From the early years of Quake and Team Fortress to modern-day behemoths like Call of Duty and Overwatch 2, multiplayer has been a mainstay in the genre for the longest time.

So when flashy, new FPS titles such as Immortals of Aveum come along, eyebrows are raised. Is it intended for solo play? Will it feature some sort of co-op functionality? Or will Immortals include fully-fledged online multiplayer?

Will Immortals of Aveum be multiplayer?

It’s been confirmed by EA that Immortals of Aveum will not include multiplayer and will instead be a strictly single-player experience.

Using the official FAQ’s words: “Immortals of Aveum is a single-player, first-person magic shooter.” This was the answer given to the question of Immortals including either co-op or multiplayer.

Understandably, this may disappoint some, especially given the uniqueness of the gameplay and how it looks to differ from traditional, gun-toting FPS games. The use of magical spells and various talents and skills certainly makes it different compared to the rest of the crowd.

It’s not uncommon for a game to start out as a single-player title and then factor in multiplayer at a later date though. So, we’ll have to see how Immortals performs from a critical and sales standpoint. If the devs do decide to factor in a multiplayer mode, we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as this is confirmed.

