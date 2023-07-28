Immortals of Aveum PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Ascendant Studios are launching Immortals of Aveum – the studio’s first title. It looks fun and flashy and potential buyers are wondering whether the might of the gameplay and graphics means that the PC requirements will be an issue. So let’s run through the best and recommended specs.

Immortals of Aveum is one of 2023’s most ambitious and craziest-looking games without a doubt. published by EA, Immortals centers around Jak as he uses an array of spells to help save many lives that are at risk.

Labeled as a first-person shooter, Immortals of Aveum swaps guns for glitz. Players get to use weird and wonderful magic to fuel their gameplay. As a result, it leads to some truly spectacular visuals. So, to address any concerns, let’s run through the game’s PC requirements to make sure you’re prepared.

Ascendant Studios

Immortals of Aveum minimum system PC specs

These are the minimum system PC specs if you’re just looking to get into the fight regardless of how flashy Immortals of Aveum looks:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super or Radeon RX 5700XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super or Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 110 GB available space

Immortals of Aveum recommended system PC specs

For players with more powerful PCs capable of running top-end games in high quality, then here are the ultimate, recommended PC specs for Immortals of Aveum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 110 GB available space

With all this newfound knowledge in mind, check out our other Immortals of Aveum content including our in-depth interview the game’s creator, as well as our extensive preview of the magical title.