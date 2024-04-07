Huge Warhammer 40K: Darktide update brings penance system changes, new puzzles & rewards

Warhammer 40K: Darktide has enjoyed a relatively quiet start to life in 2024. All of that is seemingly about to change in late April as the first major update of the year rolls out a metric ton of additions to the game including a terrifying new foe to defeat.

In a lengthy post on the official Darktide website, developer Fatshark confirmed that the next update, known as the Path of Redemption, will release sometime later this month.

The headline news is that major alterations to the penance system are on the way, including the Mourningstar which will serve as the new hub for these milestones. Additionally, there will be more than 200 further penances added to the existing offering.

The fun does not stop there. New challenges, puzzles, collectibles and rewards are all part of a package that is one of the most extensive that the game has seen in some time. Though the developer noted that this isn’t everything they have planned for 2024, it should serve as a tentpole for later additions.

The full list of upcoming changes is as follows:

A new free way to collect rewards : penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards.

: penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards. A new home for penances in the Mourningstar : Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects’ penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions.

: Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects’ penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions. 200+ new penances : a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories.

: a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories. 100+ new earnable rewards : these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits.

: these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits. New reward type – Titles : allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements.

: allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements. Improved penance UI and menu : allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards.

: allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards. New puzzles, challenges, and collectibles : we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve.

: we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve. New enemy : the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes.

: the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes. New condition : Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don’t breathe too deeply.

: Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don’t breathe too deeply. The Personality Scourge: players will have the option to change additional aspects of your operative (background, height, name, and voice) in exchange for ordo dockets.

There is no specific release date attached the update yet but it will release before April comes to a close.