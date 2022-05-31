Warhammer 40K Darktide: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay

Warhammer 40K Darktide will take the beloved formula that made Vermintide an absolute belter of a game and throw it into the grim future. From early story details to a release date, here’s everything we know.

Since Dawn of War, Warhammer 40K games have held a unique place in the hearts of fans. The intense Grimdark feeling that pervades everything in the worlds described gives authenticity to the ridiculousness players often find themselves in.

With Darktide looking to set player teams against the endless horde, Swedish developers Fatshark are set to put fans in the driver’s seat of a fast-paced shooter experience like no other.

With Vermintide 2 still a fond experience, it’ll be interesting to see how Darktide stacks up. In preparation for the upcoming release, let’s take a look at everything we know about the release date, story, and more.

Darktide release date

Though first announced in 2020 with a released date pegged for 2021, the game was pushed back into Spring 2022.

Following the first push, a second date was announced with September 13, 2022 being confirmed with a new trailer.

Released as a Microsoft exclusive, you’ll only be able to play Darktide on PC and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

Darktide trailers

Two trailers have been released so far. Both highlighting the game’s frantic first-person action. One trailer specifically focused on the release date announcement, with a full-length gameplay reveal being unveiled at the tail end of 2020.

Gameplay focuses heavily on the hack’n’slash brutality found in other Fatshark titles, with players taking control of group of 4 characters as you fight against the forces of Chaos.

Four player classes have been announced and can be seen in action in the trailer. Players will be able to control a Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, or Psyker in their attempts to stem the tides of darkness.

What’s the story of Darktide?

The story for Darktide has been kept relatively quiet in comparison to other 40K titles. What we do know is that the story will be written by Black Library legend Dan Abnett, and so we can expect his unique blend of humor and darkness.

The story will focus on a squad of Inquisitorial Agents investigating a potential Chaos intrusion into the Hive City of Teritum. We should be able to expect a solid blend of Gaunt and Eisenhorn in the characters presented to us.

In an interesting move by Fatshark, rather than the entire narrative questline dropping at once, it will be drip-fed out to players over time with weekly missions dropped online.

Darktide Co-Op, Multiplayer

While Fatshark announced a heavy Co-op focus on its website, there has been little to clarify how exactly it will play out.

With Vermintide 2’s success, it’s a safe bet to say that Darktide will play in a similar manner. With the option to fill out your squad with AI or real friends, and then take your four-person Imperial murdering machine directly through the heart of enemy forces.

That’s all we know about Warhammer 40K: Darktide for now.

