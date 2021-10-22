How to watch PlayStation State of Play October 2021 & what to expect

Sony’s signature PlayStation showcase “State of Play” is back for another installment. These streams typically feature the biggest announcements from the company regarding upcoming changes and new releases.

Sony has announced that its State of Play show will return on October 27, with a 20-minute long broadcast that focuses on third-party titles coming to PS4 & PS5 in the near future.

While this rules out any major updates on first-party titles like Horizon Forbidden West or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are still plenty of exciting third-party games that could be making an appearance on the stream.

Sony State of Play stream & schedule

The October State of play will be livestreamed on both YouTube & Twitch on Wednesday, October 27 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET/10 PM BST). We’ve embedded the Twitch stream above for your convenience.

Viewers can expect to receive both new announcements and updates on previously announced games throughout the show, but what titles will actually be making an appearance?

What to expect from October’s event

Sony has a few big-hitters arriving soon and this is their chance to prime the audience for those upcoming titles. Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty Vanguard arrives on November 5, and while we know quite a lot about the game now, more information about it seems like a solid bet.

Dice could also be making an appearance, as Battlefield 2042 also comes out in November. While the open beta was a good first step, more footage may be needed to ease fans’ worries about the game.

There’s also Rockstar’s newly-announced GTA Remastered Trilogy. This three-in-one package deal is set for a November 11 release, but no gameplay footage has shown up so far, making it the perfect choice for this event.

While these predictions are all titles that we know about Sony is not afraid to drop major announcements on these streams, so keep your eyes peeled or tune in to the show on October 27.