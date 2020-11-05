 How to use Xbox Series X/S new screenshot & clip feature - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to use Xbox Series X/S new screenshot & clip feature

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:01

by James Busby
Xbox Series X and S share feature
Microsoft / Xbox

Share

xbox series s xbox series x

Microsoft has finally introduced a dedicated share button onto the Series X and S controller, so find out how you can use it to take screenshots and grab in-game clips. 

Xbox One players will know just how annoying capturing in-game screenshots and clips could be. After all, having to frantically navigate through the console’s menu while still playing was an art in itself. However, Microsoft has now sought to fix this minor frustration by integrating a dedicated share button onto its latest line of controllers

Now Xbox Series X/S players can take as many screenshots and clips without having to take themselves out of the action. While it has taken a while for Microsoft to implement this feature, the new share functionality is certainly a welcomed one. Find out how you can quickly take screenshots and grab in-game clips with this new feature. 

How to take screenshots and clips on the Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series screenshot
Microsoft / Xbox
Capturing screenshots and clips of awesome moments is easier than ever before.

In order to use the share feature, you’ll first need to ensure you are signed in and that your Xbox controller is turned on. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

  1. Load up your game.
  2. Tap the controller’s Share button (icon with the arrow) to take a screenshot.
  3. Hold the Share button to record a clip.

How to access your screenshots and clips on the Xbox Series X/S

Xbox home menu
Microsoft / Xbox
Access and share your favorite in-game clips in an instant.

You can access all your clips and screenshots by navigating your way over to the recent captures tab. To do this, simply follow the instructions below: 

  1. Press the Xbox button.
  2. Scroll over to the capture & share menu.
  3. Head over to the recent captures tab.

From this menu, you’ll be able to view all your recent screenshots captures, delete unwanted clips, and upload all your in-game footage to the Club, Twitter or OneDrive.

You can also change your capture settings from the capture & share menu. Up to one minute of footage can be recorded, so make sure you use this feature multiple times if you want to grab a particularly montage worthy clip. 

Racing

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

Share

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 