How to use Xbox Series X/S new screenshot & clip feature - Dexerto

Microsoft has finally introduced a dedicated share button onto the Series X and S controller, so find out how you can use it to take screenshots and grab in-game clips.

Xbox One players will know just how annoying capturing in-game screenshots and clips could be. After all, having to frantically navigate through the console’s menu while still playing was an art in itself. However, Microsoft has now sought to fix this minor frustration by integrating a dedicated share button onto its latest line of controllers.

Now Xbox Series X/S players can take as many screenshots and clips without having to take themselves out of the action. While it has taken a while for Microsoft to implement this feature, the new share functionality is certainly a welcomed one. Find out how you can quickly take screenshots and grab in-game clips with this new feature.

How to take screenshots and clips on the Xbox Series X/S

In order to use the share feature, you’ll first need to ensure you are signed in and that your Xbox controller is turned on. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

Load up your game. Tap the controller’s Share button (icon with the arrow) to take a screenshot. Hold the Share button to record a clip.

How to access your screenshots and clips on the Xbox Series X/S

You can access all your clips and screenshots by navigating your way over to the recent captures tab. To do this, simply follow the instructions below:

Press the Xbox button. Scroll over to the capture & share menu. Head over to the recent captures tab.

From this menu, you’ll be able to view all your recent screenshots captures, delete unwanted clips, and upload all your in-game footage to the Club, Twitter or OneDrive.

You can also change your capture settings from the capture & share menu. Up to one minute of footage can be recorded, so make sure you use this feature multiple times if you want to grab a particularly montage worthy clip.