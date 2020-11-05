 How to use remote play on Xbox Series X and S - Dexerto
How to use remote play on Xbox Series X and S

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:00

by James Busby
Xbox Series X and S remote play
Microsoft / Xbox

xbox series s xbox series x

The Xbox Series X and S have plenty of new and exciting features, but one of the coolest is remote play. Here’s how you can use this nifty mobile addition. 

Being able to take your console games on the go is a huge bonus for any avid player that wants to get their gaming fix. Whether you’re commuting to and from or work or just want to sneak in a few quick games before school, you’ll definitely want to check out Remote Play. This feature allows you to take your Xbox games anywhere providing you have a mobile phone and a decent internet connection. 

If you wish to utilize the Xbox Series X and S Remote Play functionality, then you’ll want to read our guide below. Simply follow these quick steps to get your games up and running wherever you are, straight from the next-gen consoles

How to use Xbox remote play

Xbox Series X and S remote play official art
Microsoft / Xbox
It’s no Switch but it certainly gets the job done.

In order to use the remote play feature, you’ll first need to ensure you have your mobile and Xbox Series X or S turned on. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

  1. Download the Xbox app onto your mobile device. (Android version 6.0 or greater, iOS version 10 or greater, Bluetooth version 4.0+)
  2. Register your Xbox Series X or S by turning on your console.
  3. Enable remote play features.
  4. Head back over to the Xbox app and give your console a nickname
  5. Enable Bluetooth on your mobile device.
  6. Pair the controller to your mobile by hitting the Pair button (small button with three horizontal lines).
  7. Once the controller is paired, simply select the game you wish to play. 
  8. If you wish to disconnect your controller from the mobile device, simply hit the Xbox button and click on the disconnect option.

While remote play on the Series X and S is a nifty feature, the image quality will drastically decrease depending on how far away you are from the console and the current internet connection you are using. 

How to pair your Xbox Series X and S controller

If you’ve connected your Xbox Series X/S controller to your mobile device, you’ll need to pair it to your Xbox Series X/S console again. In order to do this follow the instructions below:

  1. Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button.
  2. Press and release the Pair button on the Xbox.
  3. Press and hold the Pair button on the controller.
  4. The Xbox button will flash to indicate searching for the console.
  5. The Xbox button will stay lit once it has been paired.

Setting up the Xbox remote play feature and pairing your controller can be a little tricky if you’ve never owned an Xbox before, so hopefully, this guide makes the process quick and hassle-free. 

Racing

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 