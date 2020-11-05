How to use remote play on Xbox Series X and S - Dexerto

The Xbox Series X and S have plenty of new and exciting features, but one of the coolest is remote play. Here’s how you can use this nifty mobile addition.

Being able to take your console games on the go is a huge bonus for any avid player that wants to get their gaming fix. Whether you’re commuting to and from or work or just want to sneak in a few quick games before school, you’ll definitely want to check out Remote Play. This feature allows you to take your Xbox games anywhere providing you have a mobile phone and a decent internet connection.

If you wish to utilize the Xbox Series X and S Remote Play functionality, then you’ll want to read our guide below. Simply follow these quick steps to get your games up and running wherever you are, straight from the next-gen consoles.

How to use Xbox remote play

In order to use the remote play feature, you’ll first need to ensure you have your mobile and Xbox Series X or S turned on. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

Download the Xbox app onto your mobile device. (Android version 6.0 or greater, iOS version 10 or greater, Bluetooth version 4.0+) Register your Xbox Series X or S by turning on your console. Enable remote play features. Head back over to the Xbox app and give your console a nickname Enable Bluetooth on your mobile device. Pair the controller to your mobile by hitting the Pair button (small button with three horizontal lines). Once the controller is paired, simply select the game you wish to play. If you wish to disconnect your controller from the mobile device, simply hit the Xbox button and click on the disconnect option.

While remote play on the Series X and S is a nifty feature, the image quality will drastically decrease depending on how far away you are from the console and the current internet connection you are using.

How to pair your Xbox Series X and S controller

If you’ve connected your Xbox Series X/S controller to your mobile device, you’ll need to pair it to your Xbox Series X/S console again. In order to do this follow the instructions below:

Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button. Press and release the Pair button on the Xbox. Press and hold the Pair button on the controller. The Xbox button will flash to indicate searching for the console. The Xbox button will stay lit once it has been paired.

Setting up the Xbox remote play feature and pairing your controller can be a little tricky if you’ve never owned an Xbox before, so hopefully, this guide makes the process quick and hassle-free.