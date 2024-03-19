Every WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockable: All characters, arenas, belts, more

MyRise mode in WWE 2K24 is full of exciting unlockables that you can earn by completing different milestones. Here’s a full breakdown of every unlockable you can get in MyRise throughout the game.

The highly anticipated WWE 2K24 was unleashed on March 8, 2024, and the game comes packed with a massive roster of Superstars and Legends to play, and an array of new and returning match types to get stuck into.

For those who would rather carve out their Wrestling career however, MyRise mode is a perfect option, and as well as making your way through a compelling story, you’ll have the chance to obtain a lot of unique unlockables as you progress.

So, here’s a full list of all the unlockables you can get in WWE 2K24’s MyRise mode.

Contents

2K games In MyRise, you can take a created Superstar to the same heights as legends like Hulk Hogan.

All WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockables

WWE 2K24’s MyRise has two distinct narrative journeys to playthrough and each has its own set of unlockables. We’ve gathered a list of every reward for MyRise in WWE 2K24 including arenas, MyFACTION characters, and Championship belts in the table below.

MyRise unlockable Arenas

MYRISE UNLOCKABLE ARENA MYRISE STORY Arena Estatal Undisputed Down-Up Down-Up Arena Undisputed Joshi Japan Undisputed Mexico Plaza Undisputed LAW Undisputed Summerslam – MyRISE Undisputed WrestleMania – MyRISE Undisputed BCW Unleashed Club U.K. Unleashed Japan Dome Unleashed Motion Capture Studio Unleashed TBD Arena Unleashed

MyRise unlockable Championship belts

MYRISE UNLOCKABLE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT MYRISE STORY Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship Undisputed Multiversal Infinite Championship Undisputed TBD Championship Unleashed

MyRise unlockable MyFaction cards

MYRISE UNLOCKABLE MYFACTION CARD MYRISE STORY Chosen – Sapphire Undisputed Cole Quinn – Gold Undisputed Gabriel Slade – Gold Undisputed Slade – Sapphire Undisputed Tavish – Gold Undisputed Lita – Manager Undisputed Asuka – Ruby Unleashed Ava Moreno – Sapphire Unleashed Batista – Ruby Unleashed Carly Prime – Emerald Unleashed Geneva Rose – Gold Unleashed John Cena – Ruby Unleashed Justine – Emerald Unleashed Meilee “Fanny” Fan – Gold Unleashed Odyssey Rift – Emerald Unleashed The Manifestation – Emerald Unleashed Psycho Sally – Gold Unleashed

Those are all of the MyRise unlockables for WWE 2K24 and they should give you plenty of incentive to play through both stories.

