Every WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockable: All characters, arenas, belts, more

Ethan Dean
WWE 2K24 MyRise Unlockables2K Games

MyRise mode in WWE 2K24 is full of exciting unlockables that you can earn by completing different milestones. Here’s a full breakdown of every unlockable you can get in MyRise throughout the game.

The highly anticipated WWE 2K24 was unleashed on March 8, 2024, and the game comes packed with a massive roster of Superstars and Legends to play, and an array of new and returning match types to get stuck into.

For those who would rather carve out their Wrestling career however, MyRise mode is a perfect option, and as well as making your way through a compelling story, you’ll have the chance to obtain a lot of unique unlockables as you progress.

So, here’s a full list of all the unlockables you can get in WWE 2K24’s MyRise mode.

WWE 2K24 WrestleMania mode gameplay2K games
In MyRise, you can take a created Superstar to the same heights as legends like Hulk Hogan.

All WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockables

WWE 2K24’s MyRise has two distinct narrative journeys to playthrough and each has its own set of unlockables. We’ve gathered a list of every reward for MyRise in WWE 2K24 including arenas, MyFACTION characters, and Championship belts in the table below.

MyRise unlockable Arenas

MYRISE UNLOCKABLE ARENAMYRISE STORY
Arena EstatalUndisputed
Down-Up Down-Up ArenaUndisputed
Joshi JapanUndisputed
Mexico PlazaUndisputed
LAWUndisputed
Summerslam – MyRISEUndisputed
WrestleMania – MyRISEUndisputed
BCWUnleashed
Club U.K.Unleashed
Japan DomeUnleashed
Motion Capture StudioUnleashed
TBD ArenaUnleashed

MyRise unlockable Championship belts

MYRISE UNLOCKABLE CHAMPIONSHIP BELTMYRISE STORY
Multiversal Infinite Cardboard ChampionshipUndisputed
Multiversal Infinite ChampionshipUndisputed
TBD ChampionshipUnleashed

MyRise unlockable MyFaction cards

MYRISE UNLOCKABLE MYFACTION CARDMYRISE STORY
Chosen – SapphireUndisputed
Cole Quinn – GoldUndisputed
Gabriel Slade – GoldUndisputed
Slade – SapphireUndisputed
Tavish – GoldUndisputed
Lita – ManagerUndisputed
Asuka – RubyUnleashed
Ava Moreno – SapphireUnleashed
Batista – RubyUnleashed
Carly Prime – EmeraldUnleashed
Geneva Rose – GoldUnleashed
John Cena – RubyUnleashed
Justine – EmeraldUnleashed
Meilee “Fanny” Fan – GoldUnleashed
Odyssey Rift – EmeraldUnleashed
The Manifestation – EmeraldUnleashed
Psycho Sally – GoldUnleashed

Those are all of the MyRise unlockables for WWE 2K24 and they should give you plenty of incentive to play through both stories.

