Every WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockable: All characters, arenas, belts, more

MyRise mode in WWE 2K24 is full of exciting unlockables that you can earn by completing different milestones. Here’s a full breakdown of every unlockable you can get in MyRise throughout the game.
The highly anticipated WWE 2K24 was unleashed on March 8, 2024, and the game comes packed with a massive roster of Superstars and Legends to play, and an array of new and returning match types to get stuck into.
For those who would rather carve out their Wrestling career however, MyRise mode is a perfect option, and as well as making your way through a compelling story, you’ll have the chance to obtain a lot of unique unlockables as you progress.
So, here’s a full list of all the unlockables you can get in WWE 2K24’s MyRise mode.
All WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockables
WWE 2K24’s MyRise has two distinct narrative journeys to playthrough and each has its own set of unlockables. We’ve gathered a list of every reward for MyRise in WWE 2K24 including arenas, MyFACTION characters, and Championship belts in the table below.
MyRise unlockable Arenas
|MYRISE UNLOCKABLE ARENA
|MYRISE STORY
|Arena Estatal
|Undisputed
|Down-Up Down-Up Arena
|Undisputed
|Joshi Japan
|Undisputed
|Mexico Plaza
|Undisputed
|LAW
|Undisputed
|Summerslam – MyRISE
|Undisputed
|WrestleMania – MyRISE
|Undisputed
|BCW
|Unleashed
|Club U.K.
|Unleashed
|Japan Dome
|Unleashed
|Motion Capture Studio
|Unleashed
|TBD Arena
|Unleashed
MyRise unlockable Championship belts
|MYRISE UNLOCKABLE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT
|MYRISE STORY
|Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship
|Undisputed
|Multiversal Infinite Championship
|Undisputed
|TBD Championship
|Unleashed
MyRise unlockable MyFaction cards
|MYRISE UNLOCKABLE MYFACTION CARD
|MYRISE STORY
|Chosen – Sapphire
|Undisputed
|Cole Quinn – Gold
|Undisputed
|Gabriel Slade – Gold
|Undisputed
|Slade – Sapphire
|Undisputed
|Tavish – Gold
|Undisputed
|Lita – Manager
|Undisputed
|Asuka – Ruby
|Unleashed
|Ava Moreno – Sapphire
|Unleashed
|Batista – Ruby
|Unleashed
|Carly Prime – Emerald
|Unleashed
|Geneva Rose – Gold
|Unleashed
|John Cena – Ruby
|Unleashed
|Justine – Emerald
|Unleashed
|Meilee “Fanny” Fan – Gold
|Unleashed
|Odyssey Rift – Emerald
|Unleashed
|The Manifestation – Emerald
|Unleashed
|Psycho Sally – Gold
|Unleashed
Those are all of the MyRise unlockables for WWE 2K24 and they should give you plenty of incentive to play through both stories.
