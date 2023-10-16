The upcoming LEGO Piranha Plant launches just in time for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The LEGO Piranha Plant launches on November 6 in territories like the US and the UK, shortly after Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

There’s been a wealth of the best LEGO gaming sets released over the last few years, with Nintendo’s collaboration with the Danish building block company being wildly successful for both brands. Now, there’s a new addition coming in just a matter of weeks, as one of Mario’s most fearsome foes gets lovingly recreated brick by brick.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming Super Mario Piranha Plant features 540 pieces and is aimed at adult fans with its 18+ rating. There’s an excellent level of detail here: the green warp pipe, snapping jaws, and green leaves looking picture-perfect to the antagonist’s modern appearances. It’s also fairly large, standing at 9-inches all. As you’d hope, the Piranha Plant features in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but features a few new tricks true to the game’s evolving nature on Nintendo Switch.

Article continues after ad

While the bulk of LEGO Super Mario sets have been geared towards younger fans with playsets, this isn’t the case with the LEGO Piranha Plant. As mentioned, it carries an 18+ rating due to its intricate build and small parts compared to the chunkier aesthetics of the playsets and isn’t the first to do so. That’s because there’s also The Mighty Bowser set, a huge recreation of King Koopa himself from the 3D era of Mario titles, along with the Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, and even the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Piranha Plant is arguably one of the most iconic low-level grunts in Bowser’s army, having made its appearance all the way back in World 1-2 in the first Super Mario Bros. game in 1985. Since then, the stationary stalwart has been a staple of all the 2D titles both classic and modern, as well as the 3D-era, too. He’s even been a racer in the Mario Kart series, not to mention a playable DLC fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s fair to say that this plant has earned its reputation. Time will tell if this set will be considered one of the best LEGO sets around.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.