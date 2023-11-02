These LEGO Icons flower sets have never been cheaper

Several LEGO Icons flower sets are selling at their historic lowest-ever prices right now.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering up the lowest-ever prices on several LEGO Icons flower sets for aggressive rates on home decor items. Don’t miss your chance to pick up some of the best LEGO sets for adults for an unbeatable rate today.

The LEGO Icons Orchid is down to only $39.99 (was $50) for a discount of 20%. That’s a full $10 knocked off the sticker price for the lowest rate yet. While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount, it’s still a notable saving. The drop first happened back in May of this year, however, the succeeding months saw the set rise back to this full MSRP. If you’ve been after the Orchid for less then this is a stellar opportunity.

Also of note is the LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet that’s selling for just $47.99 (was $60) for 20% or $12 off the full retail price. This set has steadily decreased from its $60 asking price over the summer months, but it’s never been cheaper than this. The previous cheapest rate was $50 so you’re getting a further discount of $2 on top. The bouquet set is 939 pieces and comprises over 10 plants for a beautiful display.

To complete the set there’s also the LEGO Icons Succulents set that’s also 20% off at only $39.99 (was $50) for $10 off in total. While this set was first discounted heavily throughout the summer months, it’s now never been cheaper with a return to the lowest-ever price which was first observed over the winter sales events last year. With 771 pieces, there are eight potted plants in total all with a spectrum of colors.

