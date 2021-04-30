How to play Titanfall 2 for free this weekend on Steam - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Titanfall 2 will be free-to-play for a limited time on Steam. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to download it and how long the promotion will be running for.

Titanfall 2 has had an interesting life. Despite not selling well when it first launched, reception from both from critics and fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with most considering it to be one of the better shooters released during the last generation.

Because of this, players have been rallying around the game recently, showing their support for it more than ever before. To celebrate this, Respawn has decided to make the entire game available to play for free on Steam for a limited time.

We heard people want to play Titanfall 2 this weekend? So do we! Join us on Steam when we make TF2 temporarily free-to-play starting RIGHT NOW through May 3rd @ 10am PT. Get it here: https://t.co/rn4rUSF0RG Your journey begins here, Pilots. pic.twitter.com/SQ9eAIAWka — Respawn (@Respawn) April 30, 2021

Titanfall 2 free-to-play on Steam

According to Respawn, Titanfall 2 is free-to-play on Steam starting today, April 30, 2021. Players will have access to everything the game has to offer, with no restrictions on what modes will be available.

Fans will only have a limited amount of time to play, as the promotion ends on May 3, 2021 at 10AM PT (1PM ET). After that, the game will lock and become inaccessible, so, unfortunately, it won’t be a permanent addition to your library.

How to download Titanfall 2

Downloading a free copy is pretty simple, as players only have to go to the game’s Steam page in order to find the download link. If you’re confused, however, here’s some simple instructions.

Go to Steam and search for Titanfall 2. Scroll down until you see the “Play Titanfall 2” section. Click “Play Game” and the download should then start.

Titanfall 2 normally costs around $30, so this deal is pretty nice. While it’s not available on both Xbox and PlayStation, it’s important to remember that it is included with EA Play, so if you have a subscription to that or Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, you’ll have it available to you for free already.