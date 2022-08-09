How to play games on Netflix: Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens and more

Wondering how you can play games on Netflix? Then look no further as our handy hub has everything you need to know about delving into the streaming service’s back catalog.

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, gaining a whopping 220.7 million subscribers since its launch in 2007. While the streaming giant offers a wide variety of films and TV shows, Netflix also enables subscribers to play a variety of games.

From turn-based tactical titles like Into the Breach to Stranger Things 3: The Game, there are plenty of titles to delve into. However, it was recently revealed that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers have engaged with its new video game section.

So, in order to help you get the most out of your subscription, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about playing games on Netflix.

Contents

Netflix games requirements

In order to play games on Netflix, you’ll first need a compatible device. These are the following:

Android phone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later.

iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later.

How to play Netflix games on Android & iOS

Netflix Netflix is home to a number of video game titles.

If you wish to play Netflix games on your mobile device, then simply follow the steps outlined below:

Log into your Netflix account through your chosen mobile device.

From the home screen in the app, swipe down to find the Netflix Games row , or tap the Games tab .

Select the game you wish to play and choose Get Game . The Play Store will open.

Hit the Install button.

A Permissions screen may appear. If it does, simply Choose Accept .

The game will download and install. When complete, select Open .

If you have followed the instructions above, you’ll be able to find your newly installed game under the Netflix Games row in the Netflix app. If it doesn’t appear in this location, then it may also be on your device’s home screen or in the app drawer.

All Netflix games

As of writing, there are a total of 26 Netflix games that can be downloaded and played through the streaming service. Netflix will be adding more games in the future, so be sure to bookmark this page to see all the latest additions.

Every game available on Netflix can be found below:

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Asphalt Xtreme

Before Your Eyes

Bowling Ballers

Card Blast

Dominoes Café

Dungeon Dwarves

Dragon Up

Exploding Kittens

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Into the Breach

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Knittens

Krispee Street

Mahjong Solitaire

Moonlighter

Poinpy

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Shatter Remastered

Shooting Hoops

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Teeter (Up)

This is a True Story

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Wonderputt Forever

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about installing and playing Netflix games on your mobile device. Now that you know how to download games, you’ll be able to both stream and play on the go.