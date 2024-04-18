How to play games on YouTube?Sega
YouTube’s Playables section lets users play a selection of games on the platform; here’s how the functionality works.
YouTube deployed Playables in late 2023 as an experimental feature, giving its user base access to select games without the need for a download.
The functionality is accessible on the YouTube app (version 18.33 and up) for Android and iOS users. On desktop, Playables works on the following browsers – Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.
How to play YouTube Playables
To play available games on YouTube, click the ‘Playables’ widget on YouTube’s home page, or visit the official Playables page. From there, users can jump into any interactive experience by pressing the ‘Start Game’ button on a game card.
Saving and sharing Playables represents another option, accessible through the three dots icon at the bottom-right of each card.
What games are available in YouTube Playables?
There are currently 73 games in YouTube’s Playables collection, ranging from puzzle games and sims to strategy titles and arcade adventures.
According to the Playable page’s “Popular” section, players have especially taken a liking to games such as Draw Climber, Turbo Stars, and Mob Control.
Other experiences that fill out the steadily growing collection include Angry Birds Showdown, Alien Shooter, Chess Classic, Pocket Battle Royale, Today’s Hurdle, and Trivia Crack.
The full list of games includes:
- 8 Ball Billiards Classic
- Alien Shooter
- AMAZE!
- Angry Birds Showdown
- Basketball FRVR
- Bazooka Boy
- BlockDrop
- Brain Out
- Bubble Pop Star
- Cannon Balls 3D
- Cards of the Undead
- Carrom Clash
- Chess Classic
- Collect Em All!
- Color Burst 3D
- Color Match
- Color Page ASMR
- Color Pixel Art
- Crazy Caves
- Cube Master 3D
- Cube Tower
- Cut The Rope
- Daily Crossword
- Daily Solitaire
- DOP 4
- Draw Climber Element Blocks
- Emoji Puzzle
- Endless Siege
- Farm Land
- Find Out
- Find the Alien
- FreeCell Solitaire
- Freekick Football
- FullSpeed Racing
- Gin Rummy
- Gold Mahjong FRVR
- Idle Restaurants
- Jewels Planet
- Knock’em All
- Ludo Karts
- Magic Cat Academy
- Makeup Kit – Color Mixing
- Merge Heroes
- Merge Master
- Merge Pirates
- Mob Control
- Moving Co.
- My Perfect Hotel
- My Space Pet
- Northern Heights
- Om Nom Run
- Onet Connect Classic
- Pirate Pop
- Pocket Battle Royale
- Pocket Champions
- Rainy Boba Cafe
- Retro Drift
- Running Pet Dec Room
- Scooter Xtreme
- Slice It All!
- Slime.io
- Stack Bounce
- State.io
- Super Goal
- Tall Man Run
- The Master
- Today’s Hurdle
- Tomb of the Mask
- Trivia Crack
- Turbo Stars
- Words of Wonders
- Words of Wonders: Guru