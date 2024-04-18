How to play games on YouTube?

YouTube’s Playables section lets users play a selection of games on the platform; here’s how the functionality works.

YouTube deployed Playables in late 2023 as an experimental feature, giving its user base access to select games without the need for a download.

The functionality is accessible on the YouTube app (version 18.33 and up) for Android and iOS users. On desktop, Playables works on the following browsers – Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

How to play YouTube Playables

To play available games on YouTube, click the ‘Playables’ widget on YouTube’s home page, or visit the official Playables page. From there, users can jump into any interactive experience by pressing the ‘Start Game’ button on a game card.

Saving and sharing Playables represents another option, accessible through the three dots icon at the bottom-right of each card.

What games are available in YouTube Playables?

There are currently 73 games in YouTube’s Playables collection, ranging from puzzle games and sims to strategy titles and arcade adventures.

According to the Playable page’s “Popular” section, players have especially taken a liking to games such as Draw Climber, Turbo Stars, and Mob Control.

Other experiences that fill out the steadily growing collection include Angry Birds Showdown, Alien Shooter, Chess Classic, Pocket Battle Royale, Today’s Hurdle, and Trivia Crack.

The full list of games includes: