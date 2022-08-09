Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers have engaged with its new video game section

While Netflix has made a massive push in the last year to be more involved in the gaming scene, recent data reveals that not even 1% of Netflix users have taken the time to play through the video games on offer.

Netflix has shown that they are committed to investing in the world of games. Many of their biggest shows, such as The Witcher and Arcane, are based on popular video game franchises. And while their TV adaptations of games have proven extremely successful, the actual video games Netflix have been developing is a very different story.

As first reported by CNBC, via data from app analytics company Apptopia, Netflix’s games have been downloaded just over 23 million times. While these numbers sound impressive, one must keep in mind that Netflix has over 220 million subscribers.

With the app tracker also estimating that these Netflix games average 1.7 million users daily, less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are actively engaging with this content.

Netflix first began to hone in on its gaming content in November of 2021. During this time, the streaming service launched five original games, including multiple Stranger Things titles.

Next Games/Netflix Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales was one of the first games Netflix made available to users

Currently, Netflix subscribers have access to over 25 mobile games that they can download through the Netflix app on both Android and iOS. By the end of 2022, Netflix is aiming to have roughly 50 games distributed and ready for users to play through.

However, Netflix is having issues across the board when it comes to its subscribers. So far in 2022, the platform has struggled to increase viewership and has instead seen a decline in subscriptions across the US and parts of the world. In Q2 of 2022, it was revealed that Netflix lost almost 1 million subscribers in three months.

Recently, the #cancelnetflix hashtag was trending on Twitter following the platform’s decision to cancel their LGBTQ+ vampire show First Kill. With many viewers moving away from the streaming service and outwardly expressing their disappointment with cancellations, growing their game’s section will be an even tougher feat.

For now, though, time will tell if Netflix will be able to grow its gaming influence or if users will continue to ignore this content.