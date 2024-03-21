Wondering how to watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch? There is no dedicated app on the console, so if you’re wondering if you can watch Netflix on Switch, we divulge all. But be warned, it requires a lot of work.

Even seven years into the Nintendo Switch‘s lifespan, there are still a ton of games you can play on the Nintendo console, and even more on their way. If you need a break from stomping on Koopas, you can also use streaming apps to watch TV shows and movies on the go. In short, you can watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch, but it requires you to jump through some significant hoops to get there.

The Nintendo eShop has plenty of streaming apps you can download, yet Netflix is notably absent. Even though the WiiU, the Switch’s troubled predecessor, had an official Netflix app, but, it’s nowhere to be seen on the Nintendo Switch.

Can you watch Netflix on Nintendo Switch?

Netflix

You can watch Netflix on the Nintendo Switch, but it requires you to install AndroidOS onto the console.

While there is no official Netflix app on the Switch right now to speak of, that doesn’t mean you’re entirely at a loss. Developers at XDA created an Android ROM for Nintendo Switch which allows you to run the streaming app on your handheld through an Android operating system.

According to senior members at XDA, the Android ROM is based on the Nvidia Shield TV and “brings a smooth and powerful Android experience” to your Switch, whether you’re in handheld or docked mode.

Running AndroidOS on the Nintendo Switch will give you access to the Google Play Store on your handheld, where you can get access to Netflix and a load of other apps. However, running AndroidOS on the Switch is not without risk.

Sideloading your Nintendo Switch with AndroidOS does require you to hack your Switch, which runs the risk of bricking your system altogether. With that in mind, we recommend using some alternative streaming apps, unless you know what you’re doing.

Alternative streaming options for Nintendo Switch

Getting AndoridOS to run on your handheld can be a complicated process, and not everyone wants to run the risk of bricking their Nintendo Switch. If you want to leave your Switch intact, luckily there’s already a wealth of official streaming apps on the eShop with plenty of TV shows and movies to keep you busy.

Unlike other current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5, switching between different apps and the game you’re currently playing isn’t a streamlined process. So be sure to double check your progress is saved before switching to one of the following apps.

YouTube

If you want to catch up with your favorite content creators, you can download the YouTube app on Nintendo Switch. Whether you’re using the Joy-cons, or the touch-screen the YouTube app is easy to navigate.

Hulu

Hulu is a great Netflix alternative on Nintendo Switch, especially if you’re based in the US. Any US-only app is full to the brim with TV shows and movies, plus you can also have the option to add live TV for sports, news, and up to 60+ TV channels.

The Hulu app can be downloaded for free from the Nintendo Switch eShop, but you will need to set up an active Hulu subscription to be able to use the app, and make the most of all the premium network shows it has to offer.

Crunchyroll

For all you anime fans, there’s Crunchyroll. The app is filled with a ton of anime series to enjoy, both new and old. With the Pokemon TV app closing down in March 2024, Crunchyroll remains the best place to officially watch anime on the Nintendo Switch.

Like with Netflix, you will need an active Crunchyroll subscription to make the most out of the streaming app, however, you can create a free account and give it a go first to see if it’s the Netflix Switch alternative for you.